What the Astros Owner Says About Houston Cougars Basketball

The Houston Cougars men’s basketball program has been one of the most successful sports teams in the city over the past few years. Houston basketball has drawn a lot of attention and is a big brand in the heart of the city. Houston’s consistency and rise to prominence have prompted sell-out crowds at almost every home game at the Fertitta Center.

The Cougars’ game against No. 2 Arizona was the highlight of the home schedule this year, and there was major excitement leading up to it. A special guest was spotted in attendance, and it was Houston Astros owner Jim Crane on the court side. Crane has been the owner during both of the Astros' World Series titles and is familiar with winning.

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, who has built a friendship with Kelvin Sampson, is at this Univeristy of Houston v. Arizona showdown. So is Case Keenum and family, fellow UH QB legend Andre Ware and last season's clutch national championship runner-up team stalwart Mylik Wilson. pic.twitter.com/VbQE2KsUbi — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) February 21, 2026

It seems like he has developed a good interest in the program and has had great interactions with head coach Kelvin Sampson.

Jim Crane at the Coogs House

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane to ⁦@PaperCityMag⁩ on his friendship with UH coach Kelvin Sampson: "You know he loves winners. So he came down to the ballpark. Kind of showed him around, gave him an Altuve bat." Crane on Fertitta atmosphere: "It's electric.. They play hard." pic.twitter.com/WTpVyRfmlX — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) February 21, 2026

After Sampson came to the Astros game and threw out the first pitch after the run to the national championship last season, Crane said he would come to a game and root them on.

“They invited me to the game, a big game,” Crane said. No doubt about that, as it was against No. 2 Arizona in the first top-four home matchup in Houston basketball history. There was another level of energy in the building, and the Fertitta Center was already quite packed even 30 minutes before tip-off when Crane was spotted on the court side talking to a variety of individuals.

“It’s electric, the crowd is into it, they play hard. These guys play good defense,” Crane said.

The friendships and connections that Sampson has made over the years in Houston have given his basketball program support from some of the biggest names in the city over the years. Crane is just one of the influential members of the Houston sports community.

Whenever there is a big basketball game at Fertitta Center, it seems like there is always someone famous sitting on the court side.

Big-time Houston alumni have shown up regularly, including the football players such as Case Keenum and Tank Dell. Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet came to a game last month.

“James Harden, CJ Stroud, I mean, we’ve had a lot of them over the years. We have one of the best basketball programs in the country. People love winners. We’re fortunate to live in a professional sports city where all three have had great success over the years,” Sampson said.

Sampson shared the story of how Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans brought his son to Houston basketball’s summer camp, and the two of them would talk every day. Ryans said how much he loves watching them play, and all his friends talk to him about UH basketball.

Sampson also mentioned how Don Mattingly wanted to take a picture with him at the Astros game this past season. Houston’s professional sports teams have recognized Sampson’s program and thoroughly support UH basketball.