What The Stats Say About Houston Cougars Basketball

Conference play is quickly approaching.

There are a ton of opportunities for the Houston Cougars to continue growing as a team and building chemistry. So far, the team has been shooting phenomenally, with shots scattered all around the court.

Without Kelvin Sampson's coaching, who has done a tremendous job finding players who fit his program's culture, the program would not be competing every season for a trip to the Final Four to cut down the nets.

Last year, the Cougars came just short, but this season, there is another chance to return to the dance and prove to the basketball world that the Cougars are one of, if not the, best programs in the entire nation. With the starting five Sampson plays, the stats suggest another ride down memory lane.

Big Time Shooters

This season, the Cougars' shooters remain among the best in the nation, with a few returners from last season and a few key additions that have kept this team one no school wants to run into down the stretch.

Houston fans ought to be thrilled what they are seeing in the true the freshman, Kingston Flemings. From the field, Kingston is letting the ball fly at an unprecedented pace, where he has gone 60.6 percent.

Another freshman who has been huge for the Cougars has been Chris Cenac Jr., who has also been killing it from the field, going 48.9 percent. He has been a reliable player when he steps on the floor and has played a big role on defense, where he has helped collect a ton of rebounds. This season, he averages 7.5 rebounds and is great at crashing the glass.

From behind the arc, Houston has also been solid, with senior returner Emanuel Sharp impressing with his shooting form, going 42.2 percent from the field, which is third best on the team. In this same department, Flemings is 51.7 percent, so between the combo and defenses, they struggle to cover the entire floor.

Milos Uzan, the senior who had a breakout season in the NCAA Tournament last year, has continued to be an asset on offense, leading the squad in minutes. He has shot 35.5 percent from the field and has averaged 11.2 points per game.

As a whole, the Cougars are averaging 78.2 points per game, a credit to the coaching staff who have set the entire team in the right headspace in practice to put in the best effort possible on game day. From the field, the offense is shooting 45.1 percent and making 75 percent of its free throws, while shooting 34.3 percent from 3-point range.

These numbers indicate that if Sampson's program can let these numbers roll into conference play, the selection committee will keep them in the running for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in March Madness.