Where Houston Cougars Are Projected in Latest March Madness Bracket

It’s almost getting to that time. March Madness is around the corner. Conference tournament season is already here. The No. 5 Houston Cougars will be in the thick of the conversation once again this year in the NCAA Tournament after making that historic run to the national championship game last season.

With just over a week out from March Madness beginning, the projections from various national outlets about how the bracket could be are gaining more attention. This is obviously key for Houston fans to pay attention to.

The Cougars finished the regular season at 26-5 overall and 14-4 in the Big 12. That was good for second in the conference. Houston jumped to No. 5 this week in the AP Poll, and that ranking gives a hint at where and what seed the Cougars might get placed. CBS Sports released its bracketology projections on Monday afternoon, right after the AP poll rankings, and here is where Houston is at.

A Wild Draw for Houston

Mar 7, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) trips driving to the basket around Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

CBS Sports went through the four regions and seeded all the teams as they would be in the NCAA Tournament. The most important aspect of the bracket for Houston this season is the region, not the seed.

UH Athletics relinquished their host role of the South Regional before the season began to Rice, which opened the door for Houston to potentially stay at home for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight if placed in the South. That obviously is a huge advantage for the Coogs if they are able to play in front of their home crowd at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston, the site for the South regional.

In CBS Sports’ bracket this week, Houston was in fact placed in the all-important South region as a No. 2 seed. The Cougars will more than likely not go four straight seasons as a No. 1 seed in the tournament this year, and have the resume of a two seed in 2025-26. Houston fans would much rather be a two or three seed in the South than a one seed in another place.

Houston made the Final Four back in 2021 as a No. 2 seed; however, all seven of the program’s Final Four appearances have been from the Midwest region. The South offers a distinct advantage that may help the young Cougars get over the line.

This projected South region would not be easy whatsoever. That starts with the No. 1 seed Florida Gators, a familiar opponent for Houston. The Cougars lost to the Gators in the national championship 65-63, and a rematch could be on the cards in the Elite Eight this time if this placement does happen.

That would be some atmosphere in Houston. Besides Florida, it features No. 3 seed Purdue, the preseason AP No. 1. Big 12 rival Kansas is the No. 5 seed as well. A competitive Saint Mary’s is the No. 7 seed, and the blue blood North Carolina is the six seed. UCLA comes in at the No. 9 seed.

It would be a difficult road, but staying in H-Town for a Sweet 16 against UNC or Purdue, or an Elite Eight against Florida or Kansas, is a big deal. Being one of the top seeds plays a role in playing where you want, and as long as Houston is competitive in the Big 12 tournament and reaches the championship, that would likely secure its spot.