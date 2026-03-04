Where the Houston Cougars Stand in March Madness Seed Projections

A lot can happen over the next week and a half.

No team really knows where it stands because one loss can send them in one direction or in reverse course. That’s just how the month of March goes for college basketball.

For the Houston Cougars, they know that in most projections, they are viewed as a No. 2 seed going into the NCAA Tournament, but that could change quickly if one loss were to occur, with the surrounding teams winning and getting help elsewhere.

Right now, Joe Lunardi of ESPN is crediting the Cougars for the work they have done throughout the season as they try to build their resume even more before Selection Sunday to possibly get a better region or seed. If Lunadi were making the decisions, he would view them as a No. 2 seed headed to Oklahoma City for the first round.

Complete Overview

If the ESPN bracketologist's projections are right, going to Oklahoma City would definitely benefit the Houston program and its fans, as it is the closest site they could receive on Selection Sunday. Imagine all the red and white in attendance rooting for a program coached by Kelvin Sampson. It would be absolute cinema.

What else gets intriguing about that destination is the opponent that they would be drawing. As the bracket looks, No. 2 Houston hosts a No. 15 seed, projected to be Portland State. A lot of schools drawing that first round matchup would love to see them in their bracket, but what’s ahead of that could wind up being scary because the opponents wouldn't get any easier in that region.

For instance, if the Cougars were to win, the next opponent in line would be a No. 7 or No. 10 seed, and, as shown, that would either be No. 7 Wisconsin or No. 10 Texas. Both programs are off to great starts and would be tough second-round opponents for the Cougars.

If the Sweet 16 were to see Houston in it, there would still be several schools to pick between that could possibly be opponent for them as remaining in that region is still No. 1 Michigan, No. 3 Nebraska, No. 4 Virginia, No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 8 UCF, No. 9 NC State, No. 11 New Mexico or Indiana, No. 12 Liberty, No. 13 CA Baptist, No. 14 UC Irvine, and No. 16 Howard or B-CU. The rest of the bracket would also have to be panned out first, but the matchups certainly caught several eyes.

In total, there are eight Big 12 teams in the dance, with that number possibly increasing or decreasing, but definitely with Houston staying in the bracket.

What Cougars fans will patiently watch for is what the other teams around them are doing that are currently No. 1 or No. 3 seeds, because it could factor into where they end up. Regardless of the action elsewhere, the path is simple.

Win, and everything else will pan out.