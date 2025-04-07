Who are the officials in Monday night’s Houston-Florida title game?
Officiating assignments for Monday’s national championship game were released prior to the Final Four.
The officials who have been assigned to work the title game between Houston and Florida have not seen either squad play all season. But that all changes on Monday night.
Those three officials working the title game will be Ron Groover, Doug Sirmons and Terry Oglesby - all veterans.
This is the 10th time that Sirmons has worked either a Final Four or a national championship game. Groover and Oglesby also have experience working on college basketball’s final weekend, as this is Groover’s seventh time at the Final Four while it is the sixth time for Oglesby.
The web site RefrSports.com has given high praise to those three, and believes they will be able to deliver a strong performance on Monday.
“Those three referees were selected from among the top officials in college basketball and have worked high-stakes games throughout this year’s NCAA Tournament,” the website stated. “Their selection for the final is a reflection of consistent performance, sound judgment and the ability to manage the intensity of March Madness at its highest level.”
RefrSports also gave an analysis on all three officials working Monday’s championship game. Here are their thoughts on each one:
Ron Groover
“Groover is a familiar face in NCAA basketball, having officiated numerous Final Four and Elite Eight matchups over the years. Known for his calm demeanor and clear communication on the court, he brings a steady hand to high-pressure environments.”
Doug Sirmons
“Sirmons has developed a strong reputation for consistency across all levels of NCAA play. He’s been a part of several Final Fours and is respected for maintaining control in fast-paced, physical matchups."
Terry Oglesby
“Oglesby rounds out the crew with a wealth of experience in tournament play. He’s known for his focus and ability to make tough calls in critical moments.”
The X page OfficiatingObserver17 also gives high praise to these three.
Responding to a commenter, the X page noted that, in their words, “These are the 3 best officials in the country (in my opinion). It doesn’t get better than this. I expect this to be a great game and well officiated.”