How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. Florida for NCAA title: TV, prediction
History - not to mention a few milestones - is at stake for Houston on Monday night.
The Cougars can finish off what has been a phenomenal season with the program’s first-ever national championship as they take on Florida in San Antonio’s Alamodome. Monday’s game tips off at 7:50 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.
Entering the NCAA Tournament, Houston was ranked No. 2 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls, while Florida was No. 3 in both rankings.
Houston (35-4) is in the national championship game for the first time since making it in 1983 and again in 1984. The Cougars have won 18 straight games and 31 out of their last 32.
This past Saturday, Houston staged an epic comeback in the Final Four, rallying from a 14-point deficit with nearly eight minutes left and down six inside the final minute to stun Duke, 70-67. LJ Cryer had 26 points and made six 3-pointers, and J’Wan Roberts had 11 points - including the eventual game-winning free throws in the final seconds - to go with 12 rebounds.
Cryer, a graduate guard, leads the Cougars in scoring at 15.6 points per game, followed by junior guard Emanuel Sharp (12.8), junior point guard Milos Uzan (11.5) and Roberts (10.7).
Roberts, a graduate forward and the only remaining member left from Houston’s 2021 Final Four squad, is the team’s top rebounder, averaging 6.5 boards per game. He is also the program’s all-time winningest athlete, and should the Cougars win Monday, Roberts will have been part of 150 wins over his career.
A win Monday can also give Kelvin Sampson - the Cougars’ coach since the 2014-15 season - two milestones. It would be his 800th career win and his 300th at Houston, and in addition, Sampson - who is 69 years old - would become the oldest coach to win a championship.
Should the Cougars prevail, it will be the 18th team title won in school history, as the men’s golf team has 16 championships and men’s cross country the other.
Florida (35-4) is in the championship game for the first time since winning back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006-07. The Gators rallied from a halftime deficit in their semifinal on Saturday, downing SEC rival Auburn, 79-73.
Coming into Monday’s game, Florida has won 11 straight and 17 of its last 18. The Gators finished second in SEC regular-season play but won the SEC Tournament and made it to the Final Four winning the West Regional as the No. 1 seed.
Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., who had 34 points in five 3’s in Saturday’s win, leads the Gators in scoring with 18.5 points per game. Graduate guard Alijah Martin, who had 17 against Auburn, is second in scoring (14.6).
Will Richard and Alex Condon are also averaging in double figures for the Gators with 13.2 and 10.5 points, respectively. Condon, a sophomore forward, is the team’s top rebounder (7.6 rpg).
Houston is 2-0 all-time against Florida, with this being the first game between the two programs since 1973.
Houston vs. Florida TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: No. 1 seeded Houston (35-4) vs. No. 1 seeded Florida (35-4) in the championship game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
When: 7:50 p.m. CST | Monday, April 7
Where: Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 65.4% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 69, Florida 64
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: The game will also be streamed on Paramount+.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 84 (Houston broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App