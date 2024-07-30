UH's Carl Lewis ushers in opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics
Carl Lewis has no problem maintaining his balance on land. The nine-time Olympic champion and the IOC’s sportsman of the 20th century, has faced numerous foes throughout his illustrious career. However, at the opening ceremony for the Paris Games on Friday, he encountered a new challenge: a rocking boat.
Lewis joined fellow gold medalists Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Nadia Comăneci on a boat cruising down the Seine, carrying the Olympic flame to the traditional cauldron lighting ceremony. What was anticipated to be a grand and symbolic journey quickly turned into a tense and precarious situation.
The boat ride, which seemed almost as prolonged and intense as Nadal’s legendary five-setter against Roger Federer in the 2008 Wimbledon final, proved difficult for the athletes.
The strong headwinds caused concern that the flame might blow out, visibly worrying Nadal. Williams and Lewis were alarmed at the thought of balancing a naked flame in one hand while maintaining their stability with the other. Comăneci, drawing on her balance beam experience from her two Olympic golds, appeared the least troubled by the boat’s movements. At one point, Williams, clearly distressed, sought reassurance by holding onto Comăneci.
Lewis’ illustrious Olympic career is well-documented. At the 1984 Los Angeles Games, he achieved a historic feat, matching Jesse Owens’ 1936 record by winning four gold medals in the 100m, 200m, long jump, and 4x100m relay. His talent was complemented by his remarkable longevity in the sport. At the 1988 Olympics, he secured gold in the 100 meters and the long jump. He continued his winning streak in 1992, claiming gold in the long jump and anchoring the U.S. 4x100m relay team to a world record time of 37.40 seconds.
2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch former and current Houston Cougars in events
This eventful boat ride captured the unpredictable nature of live events. Despite the discomfort and anxiety, Lewis and his fellow athletes persevered, showcasing the resilience and adaptability that have defined their careers. Lewis, now in his ninth year as Houston's Track and Field coach, continues to inspire new generations of athletes with his enduring legacy and commitment to the sport.
The opening ceremony's moment on the Seine will be remembered as a testament to the spirit of the Olympics—a blend of celebration, challenge, and the unwavering determination of its champions.