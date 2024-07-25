2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch former and current Houston Cougars in events
Seven current and former University of Houston athletes and coaches will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, marking the largest delegation from the university since the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. This group of athletes will represent six countries across various sports, bringing pride to the university on a global stage.
Elizabeth Jimenez will compete for the Dominican Republic in the 100-meter backstroke, marking her debut at the Olympics. Alondra Ortiz, representing Costa Rica, will swim the 200-meter butterfly. Both Jimenez and Ortiz have proven themselves at international competitions, with Ortiz holding the Costa Rican record in the 200-meter butterfly and Jimenez competing at the 2023 Pan American Games.
In track and field, Houston's contingent includes Louie Hinchliffe (Great Britain), Shaun Maswanganyi (South Africa), Cecilia Tamayo-Garza (Mexico), and Tristan Evelyn (Barbados). Hinchliffe, the reigning NCAA 100-meter champion, will compete in the 100 meters and the 4x100-meter relay. Maswanganyi will participate in his second Olympics, competing in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and the 4x100-meter relay. Tamayo-Garza, making her Olympic debut, will race in the 100 meters and 200 meters, holding the Mexican record in the 200 meters. Evelyn returns to her second Olympics, representing Barbados in the 100 meters.
Jane Figueiredo, a former diver for Houston and now a distinguished coach, will represent Great Britain as a diving coach. Figueiredo's long Olympic career includes coaching multiple medal-winning athletes and attending the Games as both an athlete and coach.
The schedule for these athletes is packed with events, starting with Jimenez in the 100-meter backstroke on July 29 and concluding with the 4x100-meter relay on August 9. Each event brings a chance for these Cougars to showcase their skills on the world stage.
Jimenez and Ortiz aim to add to the legacy of Houston Swimming & Diving, potentially earning the team’s eighth and ninth Olympic medals. Ortiz's record-setting performance in the 200-meter butterfly at the TYR Pro Series highlights her potential for success in Paris. Jimenez, having competed at the 2023 Pan American Games, is poised to make a strong debut in the 100-meter backstroke.
Figueiredo's coaching career has been remarkable, with her athletes achieving success at multiple Olympic Games. Her expertise will be invaluable as she guides Great Britain’s divers in Paris. The most recent example of her coaching prowess was at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where she mentored Tom Daley and Matty Lee to a gold medal in the synchronized 10-meter springboard.
Track and field athletes Hinchliffe, Maswanganyi, Tamayo-Garza, and Evelyn are all strong contenders in their respective events. Hinchliffe, under the guidance of Head Coach Carl Lewis, has demonstrated his prowess by winning the men's 100-meter at the United Kingdom Athletics Championships. Maswanganyi, also coached by Carl Lewis, is a seasoned competitor, having reached the semifinals in both the 100 meters and 200 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Games. His recent performance at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship, where he clocked an Olympic standard time in the 200 meters, underscores his readiness for Paris.
Tamayo-Garza's qualification for both the 100 meters and 200 meters marks a significant achievement for Mexican athletics. She is only the third Mexican woman to qualify in the 100 meters and the second to compete in the 200 meters after a long hiatus for the country. Her record in the 200 meters speaks to her potential for making a significant impact at the Olympics.
Evelyn, returning for her second Olympics, aims to improve upon her performance from Tokyo. Her experience and past achievements position her as a strong competitor for Barbados in the 100 meters.
The athletes' schedule is as follows:
- Elizabeth Jimenez starts with the 100-meter backstroke heats on July 29, with semifinals and finals on July 30.
- Alondra Ortiz's 200-meter butterfly heats begin on July 31, with semifinals and finals on August 1.
- Track events begin on August 2.
The 2024 Paris Olympic Summer Games will take place from July 26-August 11 with coverage on Peacock.