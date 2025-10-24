2 Games Houston Cougars Should Keep Eyes on in Week 9
It’s never too early in the season to start scoreboard watching, especially when the Houston Cougars still have a shot to make the Big 12 Championship Game.
This weekend when the Cougars travel to Tempe, Arizona to take on the Sun Devils, there should be a lot of coaches, players and fans having their attention on other games in the league.
With Houston sitting at 6-1 on the season while Arizona State is at 5-2, both programs still have shots at making a run with only one loss in the conference. The loser of this game likely doesn’t get an opportunity to earn a bid to the college football playoffs and will instead reflect on a season that fell short of the ultimate goal.
Regardless of what happens, both squads need help from other teams to get back in the conversation to be contenders. These two matchups in the Big 12 are important when looking at the standings.
No. 11 BYU at Iowa State
Houston doesn’t play BYU or Iowa State this season due to how the schedule was made. Unfortunately, that means that if it were to come down to it, it would not come down to head-to-head tiebreakers but other scenarios that determine who finishes on top.
Iowa State was a team that a ton of outlets thought had the roster to go far in the season but already have two losses in the conference which means there isn’t anymore room for error. As for BYU, the expected quarterback ended up transferring which handed the starting position to freshman QB, Bear Bachmeier.
For Houston, it is in its best interest to root for Iowa State to knock off BYU since they haven’t had a loss this season. If that happens, it would set up a one-loss BYU team possibly facing a one-loss Texas Tech team, who Houston lost too earlier in the season which guarantees one of the two to fall to two losses. That contest would shake up the Big 12 standings significantly, helping several programs.
Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech
What’s scary for Houston is that Arizona State faced Texas Tech last weekend and defeated Texas Tech, 26-22. Since that occurred, it makes this matchup a must-win because another loss on the resume doesn’t allow Houston to have the tiebreaker against either team which leaves a small margin to getting to Arlington, Texas for the title game.
Without former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, there hasn’t been much of an identity on the sidelines. The freshman QB, Zane Flores, hasn’t been consistent this season and hasn’t had many weapons to work with.
Defensively, the Cowboys haven’t been very disciplined either which might open the door for whoever Red Raiders coach, Joey McGuire elects to start under center. Sources have said that backup QB Will Hammond will get another start due to Behren Morton dealing with a knee injury.
Until game time, no one really knows what the plans will be but one thing is for certain, and that is that Houston needs Texas Tech to lose to open a better path to being the best two teams in the conference.