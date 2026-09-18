3 Bold Predictions for Houston Against Texas Tech

The No. 22 Houston Cougars open Big 12 play at the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders, seeking revenge after an ugly 35-11 loss in 2025.

Several things must go Houston's way to win this game. Here are three bold predictions for Houston as they visit Texas Tech.

Houston Holds Texas Tech to Less Than 100 Rushing Yards

Houston has held opponents to a combined 20 rushing yards so far this season. In Week 1, Oregon State struggled mightily to run the ball, totaling just 26 rushing yards on 25 carries. In Week 2, Houston held Southern to -6 rushing yards on 22 carries en route to their 77-6 win.

Combine this with Texas Tech's inability to run the ball effectively so far, and it feels like Houston has a major advantage coming into this game. Texas Tech ran for only 173 yards against Abilene Christian and only 155 yards against Oregon State. The team has averaged only 3.9 yards per carry, among the worst in the Big 12. Star RB Cameron Dickey has highlighted the Red Raiders' struggles to run, with only 71 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown so far (2.8 AVG). In 2025, Dickey ran for 1,124 yards.

Oregon State's Takari Hickle, right, knocks the ball away from Texas Tech's Cameron Dickey during their 35-24 win on Saturday. Sept. 12, 2026, in Corvallis, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This doesn't mean Texas Tech is sure to not run the ball effectively, or that Dickey won't eventually break out and help the only RB who's been effective in 2026 so far for the Red Raiders, J'Koby Williams (187 yards on 33 carries and two touchdowns). However, it feels like this could set up a game won through the air.

The Red Raiders will probably be discouraged from running the ball and will probably struggle to get the ground game going. That is why Houston won't let Texas Tech reach 100 rushing yards.

Houston Forces Two Turnovers Or More

In 2025, Houston probably wasn't going to beat the Red Raiders even if it didn't turn the ball over three times, but the Cougars certainly didn't help themselves. After going down 3-0 to start the contest, the Cougars fumbled a lateral pass on the first play of their first drive.

Later in the first half, the Cougars gave the Red Raiders seven more points when Conner Weigman threw an interception to linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Weigman left the game late in the first half with a concussion, leading to all hope being lost in that game (plus, being down 25-3 isn't encouraging).

Wrapping 10 points in a gift box and handing it to Texas Tech isn't ideal if you want to win. Doing it in the first half is another way to destroy all your momentum.

Backup QB Zeon Chriss-Gremillion later threw another interception, helping the Red Raiders win the turnover margin 3-1. If Houston wants to win this game, they must win the turnover margin.

Will Hammond hasn't been turnover-prone to begin the season, and neither has Texas Tech, with only two turnovers so far (one interception and one fumble). However, this game should present the Houston secondary with a great opportunity. Why? Because the Red Raiders are going to have to throw early and often, especially if the first bold prediction is true.

Cornerback Will James and safety Javion White are two names to watch in that secondary, as Hammond and his wide receiver corps will test them. Houston will force a couple of turnovers as the secondary bounces back in a big way.

Conner Weigman Throws For More Than 300 Yards

Both teams have struggled to defend the pass, but it was especially true for the Red Raiders against Oregon State, who allowed quarterback Braden Atkinson to throw for 413 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree also had an insane game, with eight receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cougars also didn't do well defending Atkinson, allowing him to throw for 376 yards and a touchdown. But the Cougars bounced back against Southern, giving the secondary a tune up. This doesn't mean that Houston has an edge in the secondary, but it is notable that the Red Raiders also allowed 18 completions against Abilene Christian (only 119 yards allowed, but the pass defense didn't look great).

Plus, Houston should have a better passing attack than Oregon State with Weigman, WR Amare Thomas, and others. Weigman looked great in his limited action against Southern, going 9/12 for 120 yards and three touchdowns before being taken out in the second quarter. In his first game, Weigman went 20/30 for 305 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Houston QB Conner Weigman reacts as RB Re'shaun Sanford II runs for a TD during the second quarter against Oregon State. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman has a big opportunity to show off his skill against a secondary that couldn't defend Atkinson to save their lives. Weigman has the running back room, the receiving corps, and the offensive line to dissect this defense. With the Red Raiders also being good at stopping the run, this could be a high-scoring affair won through the air.

Whichever quarterback is better will likely lead their team to victory. The final bold prediction is that Weigman is the better quarterback. Expect big things from the Cougars' passing attack as they look to upset their rival.

Both teams know how important this game is, as it has implications for the Big 12. To win, Houston needs a few things to go their way. Stopping the run, winning the turnover margin, and passing the ball will be critical for the Cougars to take down the reigning Big 12 champs.