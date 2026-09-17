Conner Weigman Gets His Biggest Big 12 Test Yet at Texas Tech

Last year, the Houston Cougars were blown out by the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders 35-11. As the 2026 season continues, the Cougars, now ranked No. 22, have a chance for revenge on Friday when they visit No. 13 Texas Tech.

In 2025, Conner Weigman was knocked out of the showdown with the Red Raiders in the first half with a concussion. So, 2026 will be his first real opportunity to take down Texas Tech.

Conner Weigman Faces His First Challenge of the 2026 season Against Texas Tech

In 2025, Weigman broke out with 2,705 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while adding 700 rushing yards on 171 carries. The former five-star recruit had shown flashes of potential with his previous team, the Texas A&M Aggies, but he never broke out the way he has in a Cougar uniform.

So far in 2026, Weigman has continued to look good for the Cougars. In Week 1, he went 20/30 (66.7% completion rate), throwing for 305 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Weigman also added nine carries for 30 yards against Oregon State in their 33-20 win.

Against Southern in Week 2, Weigman was proficient, going 9/12 (75% completion rate) for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Weigman also added one carry for six yards. He was taken out early in the blowout, exiting the game in the second quarter after the Cougars went up 35-0.

In Week 3, Weigman will face by far his toughest challenge of 2026 so far - and perhaps his toughest opponent of the season. Texas Tech has underperformed defensively so far, allowing 194 yards to Abilene Christian in a Week 1 33-10 win, then allowing 472 yards in Week 2 at Oregon State (417 passing yards).

The Red Raiders struggled to defend QB Braden Atkinson and freshman WR Jesse Legree (eight receptions for 240 yards), who kept Oregon State in the game before the Red Raiders pulled away to win 35-24 in the fourth quarter. The secondary is the main area that needs improvement for the Red Raiders and the Cougars (Houston also struggled to defend the Beavers' passing attack).

The Red Raiders have been good at stopping the run so far, allowing only 130 rushing yards. However, the highly touted defense has managed only five sacks (41 in 2025, the most in the Big 12). Sooner or later, however, the defense could break out with the talent it has.

Texas Tech's A.J. Holmes Jr. after a tackle against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the defensive line, the Red Raiders have All-American DT A.J. Holmes Jr., DE Jamond Mathis, DT Mateen Ibirogba (No. 1 DT in the 2026 transfer portal), DE Adam Trick, and others. On paper, Texas Tech's pass rush should be great, and so should its run defense.

The linebacker group includes seniors Austin Romaine and Ben Roberts, plus hybrid John Curry. This talent could lead to a turnaround for the Red Raiders' defense. Whether the defense can turn things around against Houston remains unclear, but the Red Raiders could still offer Weigman a real test.

Weigman Gets His First Real Chance to Beat the Red Raiders

In 2025, the 4-0 Cougars hosted the 4-0 No. 11 Red Raiders. Unfortunately for Weigman and the Cougars, things got ugly rather quickly. Texas Tech scored an early field goal to make it 3-0, but on Houston's first drive, a lateral pass was fumbled, and Texas Tech recovered it. The Red Raiders scored two more field goals before Houston made it 9-3 with a field goal.

From that point on, however, the Houston offense struggled as Texas Tech scored 16 unanswered points, including a pick-six Weigman threw to Jacob Rodriguez. Weigman suffered a concussion late in the first half and finished 5/12 for 71 yards and one interception. QB Zeon Chriss-Gremillion came in and finished 5/13 for 93 yards, one TD, and one interception.

Ultimately, early turnovers and an inability to run the ball cost Houston. The Cougars were outgained 552-267 en route to their loss. Weigman struggled in his limited action, but from the first snap, the Cougars had no shot at beating the Red Raiders (a turnover is not a great way to start your first drive).

Flip the calendar back to 2026, and once again an undefeated Houston team faces an undefeated Texas Tech team. Both are 2-0 and ranked. The atmosphere will be unbelievable. Both teams know the cost of winning - or losing- this massive matchup that has implications for the Big 12. In 2025, Houston was a wild card coming into its game against Texas Tech; it had been 4-8 the year prior, and no one knew how good they actually were.

In 2026, the Coogs started ranked and were 10-3 last season. Beating Texas Tech might've felt like a dream last season (Houston was a two-touchdown underdog), but now it's a reality. Weigman and the Cougars have a chance after dominating in Week 2 and showing signs that they can compete in the Big 12.

Houston celebrates another TD in a 77-6 rout of Southern. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game gives Weigman a chance to prove he is one of the best QBs in the country and lets Houston change the national perception of the program. This primetime matchup will be electric, given the implications for both programs. Weigman can be the game-changer Houston needs as they look to pull off a big upset. Can he deliver when Houston needs him most? Friday will tell the story.