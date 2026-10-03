3 Bold Predictions for Houston Against UCF

The No. 20 Houston Cougars are looking to get their first conference win against UCF on Oct. 3.

Both teams enter this game at 3-1, with the Cougars winning their last game against Georgia Southern and UCF beating TCU.

Here are three bold predictions that could happen in this matchup.

Koby Young Continues His Touchdown Streak

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Koby Young (2) makes a reception and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Koby Young has had a touchdown catch in three straight games and is tied with Amare Thomas for the most touchdowns on the team with four. UCF will have to cover both receivers but may focus more on Thomas.

Last year, Thomas caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in the 30-27 win over the Knights. This could put Young in more favorable matchups with a quarterback who trusts him.

Quarterback Conner Weigman is coming off a six-touchdown game against Georgia Southern and is tied for first in the Big 12 in touchdown passes with 11. With a confident quarterback, Young could have two touchdowns and close to 100 yards against UCF's defense.

Houston's Defense Holds UCF to Under 100 Rushing Yards

The Cougars allow 63.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks first in the conference. It is also the sixth-fewest in the FBS. UCF averages 197 yards per game, and running back Duke Watson leads the Knights in rushing yards with 354.

UCF is facing a team that has allowed one team to rush for over 100 total rushing yards in the season, which was Texas Tech. Linebacker Jaden Yates leads the defense with 28 tackles and has been the leader of the run defense.

Watson's nine yards per carry suggests he needs a crease in order to break out a big run. However, Houston might not give him a crease to go through. The Cougars could hold him and the Knights to under 100 total rushing yards, which puts the game on quarterback Keyone Jenkins' passing ability.

Houston Shuts Out UCF in the First Half

Against Power Four opponents, UCF has struggled to put points on the scoreboard. Against Pittsburgh, the Knights had seven points and against TCU, they mustered 21 points.

UCF's quarterback Alonza Barnett III is currently injured, putting Jenkins in the starting role. He has 288 yards and three touchdowns with one interception this season. However, if Watson cannot get the run game going, Jenkins will be forced to pass.

Houston's offense helps out as well in forcing a first-half shutout. The Cougars lead the nation in third-down conversions at 71.1% and are ranked third in the FBS in first downs. Longer drives from Houston mean the Knights have fewer possessions before halftime.