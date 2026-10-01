Houston WR Koby Young is Becoming Impossible to Ignore

The Houston Cougars offense has gone to the next level since the start of this season. There were big expectations for the group to perform well and take the next step, and that is exactly what has happened.

While there was a ton of talk on senior quarterback Conner Weigman's growth during the offseason, it was also his receivers and the overall talent on the offense that became more potent.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Koby Young was one of those players. While Young made some plays here and there in his second season with the Cougars, he's truly taken that step as one of Houston's top receivers.

Young was one of the standout players during fall camp and just didn't drop catches. He also made a ton of athletic plays. His knack for coming down with the ball has completely translated to the season. The potential was always there, but now Young is making it count when it really matters.

Young is a True Weapon

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Koby Young (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New Orleans native has quickly become one of the top targets in the passing game. Young has also made a habit of getting into the end zone.

Young has 171 yards and four touchdowns on just seven receptions total. It's good for a massive 24.4 yards per catch. That shows that every time he catches the ball, it's a big chunk of yardage.

Four of his seven receptions are touchdowns. Young is currently tied with senior wide receiver Amare Thomas for the most receiving touchdowns for Houston.

Weigman has been able to go to Young for deep touchdown shots. Young's speed and explosiveness bring a new edge to Houston's offense. He's much more consistent than before.

Young made arguably the most impressive play of the season thanks to his incredible 46-yard touchdown reception against Texas Tech right before halftime that gave Houston a 17-14 lead. It was one-handed near the sideline, and he managed to pull in the perfect ball from Weigman. Young made one of the best catches of the college football season there.

He followed that up with a 22-yard touchdown reception against Georgia Southern. Young can blow by defenders at the line of scrimmage and bring a different kind of threat for opponents to worry about. He can work well with Thomas as well as senior wide receiver Trent Walker.

The best game of his season so far came against Southern, with three receptions for 54 yards and wo touchdowns. He caught freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson's first career touchdown pass.