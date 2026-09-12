3 Bold Predictions For Houston Football Against Southern

Houston losing to Southern would be the kind of event that pops a hole into the 2026 season and deflates it entirely.

It's not happening.

With that said, there's a 50-plus-point spread that the Cougars are set to face. How Houston wins this game may not lend to such a whooping at TDECU Stadium.

Here are three bold predictions for a Week 2 clash with the Jaguars:

Houston Won't Have a 100-Yard Receiver

Amare Thomas was up to his same old tricks during the Coogs' 33-20 Week 1 win against Oregon State. Thomas had eight catches for 133 yards with a touchdown pass against the Beavers.

Don't expect another receiver to put up numbers anywhere close to that in Week 2. With a hefty lead likely to be built at some point, Houston will be looking to pound the ball.

That will likely create a beastly stat line or two in the backfield.

Cougars' Backfield Goes For 300 Yards

Conner Weigman may get plenty of chances to steal yardage downfield out of broken plays. Truthfully, it might not get that far.

While Southern is stronger in the trenches than the secondary, it's very unlikely they'll be able to handle the interior offensive line trio of left guard Shadre Hurst, center Anthony Boswell, and right guard McKenzie Agnello. There's too much veteran savvy at the guards and raw ability at center with the former All-MAC First Teamer.

That should set up Makhi Hughes and Re'Shaun Sanford II to dominate in the run game, especially once they get through gaps and into the second and third levels. Even DJ Butler should get chances to devastate an overmatched Jaguars defense.

Keisean Henderson Wows in an Extended Look

Keisean Henderson got to throw a pass against Oregon State because Weigman's helmet came off during a play last week. It was an incompletion to the back of the end zone that Trent Walker caught out of bounds.

It was a beauty of a throw. With more time and mental preparation for snaps this week, Henderson can show Coogs fans that the future is blindingly bright.

With Weigman in his final year of eligibility, the program will be Henderson's sooner rather than later. Henderson can be handed the keys in 2027 if he impresses during his limited reps behind Weigman this year.

Expect a masterful first extended look at Henderson on Saturday against the Jags.