No. 23 Houston Gets Past Oregon State in Season-Opening Win

The No. 23 Houston Cougars began their highly anticipated 2026 season with a solid 33-20 win over the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium on early Saturday afternoon.

Houston improves to 8-3 as a ranked team in a season opener and 32-17 in home season opener history. Houston racked up 533 total yards of offense, which was the most in a game in almost three years.

Senior wide receiver Amare Thomas reeled in eight catches for 133 yards and one touchdown, while senior quarterback Conner Weigman went 20 for 30 with 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Houston had three rushing touchdowns total. The Cougars did allow over 400 yards of offense.

Game Recap

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) reacts as running back Re'shaun Sanford II (6) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars elected to defer and the defense got started on the right note with an impressive sack from junior defensive back Javion White, who came off the edge.

Houston got off to a perfect start on offense with a well-executed 10-play, 85-yard opening drive. Thomas made multiple catches on the drive and scored a touchdown on a 31-yard reception. That featured 24 yards after the catch, where Thomas broke two tackles. He picked up right where he left off last season.

A poor hold from Jake Sock resulted in redshirt sophomore kicker Jonathan Dimas missing the extra point. Houston’s defense surprisingly had a blown coverage on the next drive as Oregon State sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson found freshman receiver Jesse Legree for a 71-yard completion.

The Beavers punched it in for a touchdown shortly after on a three-yard scramble from Atkinson. That was the only lead that Oregon State would have in the game. Houston responded with a 42-yard field goal from Dimas and took a 9-7 lead.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Koby Young hooked up with Weigman on a 47-yard reception that got Houston in field goal range.

The Cougars then made a fourth down stop on Oregon State at the Houston 48-yard line. Houston wasn’t able to take advantage as senior running back Makhi Hughes fumbled to start the second. Both teams exchanged punts until redshirt junior Re’Shaun Sanford II burst out for a 56-yard touchdown run that put Houston up 16-7.

Oregon State missed a field goal while the Cougars responded with a 32-yarder from Dimas right before the half.

After the 30-minute lightning delay, both teams punted on their first drives of the second half. It seemed like Houston was in complete control after a nine-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that took up five minutes. Houston established the run and Hughes punched it in from one yard out. The Cougars were up 26-7.

Oregon State didn’t go away and Houston’s pass defense struggled for a large part of the second half. The Beavers went on the biggest drive of the game that went 14 plays for 89 yards. It resulted in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Atkinson to Legree.

Houston seemed to have an answer to start the fourth quarter on a promising drive up to the Beavers’ 18-yard line, but Weigman was intercepted on a tipped pass. Oregon State came back with another touchdown drive after a couple of big pass completions. Senior running back AJ Newberry punched it in from four yards out and it was suddenly a six-point game at 26-20.

The Cougars needed a response and Thomas was up for the task again. Houston faced a third-and-six from the OSU 42-yard line and Thomas made another play of the game. He pulled down an incredible 37-yard contested catch that allowed Weigman to score on a quarterback sneak from one yard out.

Houston went up 33-20 and that was the final as Oregon State couldn’t convert a fourth down as White made his second sack of the game. Houston had four sacks total.

The Cougars will stay at home for Week 2 against Southern and look to continue the positive momentum.