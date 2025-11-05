3 Bold Predictions For Houston’s Game At UCF
After a shocking loss to West Virginia a week ago, Houston looks to get back to its winning ways and get back on schedule for what’s left of the 2025-26 campaign.
To do that, Houston will have to come out strong against UCF, but it will be in a hostile environment where a loss could end any Big 12 Championship hopes. Does coach Willie Fritz have enough in the tank to power his program to another win, or does coach Scott Frost knock any playoff hopes out of the ballpark?
Everyone will find out Friday evening at Acrisure Bounce Stadium when the game will be streamed live on FS1 at 7 p.m. These are three predictions for the Big 12 affair.
Conner Weigman Tosses Combines For 4+ Touchdowns
Against the Mountaineers, Weigman accounted for four of the touchdowns the Cougars scored last Saturday at TDECU Stadium. One of those touchdowns was by using his legs, and the other three came courtesy of his arm strength.
While Houston dug itself a hole last week in an uncharacteristic performance since the loss to Texas Tech, Weigman was unable to participate in the entire game due to his injury. Offensive coordinator Slade Nagle elected to pass the ball rather than run it. That doesn’t occur this time.
Weigman has been relatively consistent throughout the season, particularly because his offensive line has protected him and given him time to move around the pocket. If he can use his legs more and force the defense to be on its tippy toes, this game could get out of hand quickly. It will be as Weigman does what he does best by using his mobility to drive down the field and move the chains. His 16 touchdowns this season will definitely increase.
Houston Defense Gives Up Three Touchdowns
In the losses that Houston has had this season, the defense has allowed over 30 points in both of those contests. To escape with a road win, holding UCF to under 30 points will be required to stay in the conversation for a championship ticket.
When the Cougars’ defense played the Mountaineers, it gave up over 230 yards on the ground alone, and that cannot happen. Frost is going to know that, having watched the tape from last week, he is going to tell his offense that that’s the way to pull out a victory. There shouldn't be as much concern that the secondary will struggle, as it held the Mountaineers to under 160 yards in the air.
The running backs for the Knights will be what keeps them in the game. For the Cougars, the defensive line and linebacker room will need to play their A game, as they are still recovering from last week.
Cougar Run Game Gets Going
The Houston senior starting RB Dean Connors has to get going if the offense wants to have a chance to make a run down the stretch with three games remaining. Getting a quality bowl game has also got to be on the minds of the players. To do that, the entire offense needs to play as a unit and work on blocking more effectively.
Connors had only 13 carries last week for 71 yards, with his most extended play going for 23 yards. Even though he averaged 5.5 yards per carry, the Kamuela, Hawaii, native needs to bulldoze any defender that comes near him and be a voice to motivate his teammates.
His best game of the season came against Rice when he had 132 yards of offense with a pair of touchdowns. Arizona was the only other game in which he had 100 yards, so he is due to break free this season.
As a group, the RB room has registered 366 carries for 1,452 yards with 13 touchdowns. Whoever can get the ball to generate yards on the ground and chew up the clock is what needs to happen, since it is what Houston has done best. Connors should be that guy with the ground game recording 200 yards.