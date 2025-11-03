West Virginia Loss Clouds Houston's Big 12 Championship Hopes
After finding their way into the rankings with a shocking win over Arizona State just over a week ago, the Houston Cougars and Coog Nation alike are now left reeling after being handed their second loss of the season by the West Virginia Mountaineers.
With a 4-2 record in conference play, the Cougars' stumbling against the Mountaineers could have lasting effects in the race for the conference title.
Not only did the loss drop Houston out of the top 25, but it also makes the showdown between No.9 Texas Tech and No.10 BYU a pivotal game in the race for a spot in Arlington.
Big 12 Shake-Up Looms as Texas Tech Takes On BYU
After Week 10 of the college football season, it was announced that Lubbock, Texas, would be the next destination of College GameDay. With a top 10 matchup and massive Big 12 standings implications, it's no shock as to why GameDay is headed to the home of the Red Raiders.
After being handed their first loss by the Arizona State Sun Devils, Texas Tech has rebounded nicely with wins over Oklahoma State and Kansas State. While those wins haven't come against the most dominant teams in the league this season, the Red Raiders have found their groove once again.
The BYU Cougars, on the other hand, have yet to be handed a loss this season. Kilani Sitake's squad enters this weekend's matchup with a full head of steam, with recent wins over Utah and Iowa State. The Cougars have had scares against Colorado, Utah, and Arizona, but have prevailed each time this season, leading to their 8-0 start for the season.
If the Red Raiders can find a way to knock off BYU on Saturday, head coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars could be in trouble. Even if Houston were to win out, they may not control their own destiny if both BYU and Texas Tech have only one loss with 2-3 games left.
Houston isn't the only team that's hoping for a BYU win on Saturday. Cincinnati, Utah, and Arizona State also remain in the hunt for a Big 12 title game spot. Because the Sun Devils beat Texas Tech only a few weeks ago, it has left the door open for nearly half of the Big 12, with several teams still in contention for a spot in the conference championship game.
Houston Remaining Schedule
- 11/7: @ UCF
- 11/22: vs TCU
- 11/29: @ Baylor
Texas Tech Remaining Schedule
- 11/8: vs No.9 Texas Tech
- 11/15: vs UCF
- 11/29: @ West Virginia
BYU Remaining Schedule
- 11/8: @ No.9 Texas Tech
- 11/15: vs TCU
- 11/22: @ No.25 Cincinnati
- 11/29: vs UCF