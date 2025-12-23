3 Bold Predictions When LSU Takes On Houston In The Kinder’s Texas Bowl

Never take a bowl game for granted. Especially when the game is hosted in your hometown, where all the fans can make the trip right down the road to NRG Stadium to face one of the biggest programs in the SEC, which has a new sheriff in town beginning next season.

With a ton of questions about what both rosters will look like next season after national signing day, this is the last chance to soak in and cherish the memories made throughout the season, and several players will want to go out with a bang.

Can the Cougars make some noise on national television, or do the Tigers stand their ground, even with their head coach not on the sidelines until the following year when Lane Kiffin looks to make the program a national contender?

For now, it is in the hands of interim head coach Frank Wilson, who was promoted after Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties following an unprecedentedly poor start for a historic football program. With who is left participating in the game, do the LSU offense and defense stand on business, or will the Houston offense continue rolling like it was another game with everything on the line? These are bold predictions when both schools collide on Saturday, December 27, at 8:15 on ESPN.

Dean Connors Runs For 200+ Yards

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) during warmups before the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

This one makes total sense because Connors is going against a defense that will look a little different, with some players not wanting to play or sitting out because it is not worth it. Because of that prediction, the offensive line will create holes to allow the senior, who will be playing in his last ever game with Houston, to truck defenders and move them out of his way. He sits at 151 yards, so getting to the 1,000-yard season will definitely be a huge achievement to walk out for the last time, and he gets there and more.

Tanner Koziol Reels In 10+ Receptions

One of the biggest and most intriguing tight ends in the entire country should be participating in the bowl game and is going to be hungry one more time to show off in front of the crowd that should lean in favor of the Cougars because of how close the drive is.

This season, he has played in all 12 games and has never gotten to the 10-reception mark. Why not this week? It is happening. His breakout game came against SFA and Arizona State, and in the regular-season finale against Baylor, with seven receptions in all three games.

It’s only three catches from double digits, and he should not have a problem catching the ball anytime it is slung to him. Get the ball in his hands, and he will take advantage of it. The offensive coordinator knows that this game means a lot to players who will be leaving their legacy behind after the conclusion of the game, so he will want quarterback Conner Weigman to let the ball fly to the Bloomingdale, Illinois, native.

Michael Van Buren Tosses 2 Interceptions

This game has everything written on it to be Houston’s game, and if they can control the line of scrimmage and be great in coverage, there are going to be ridiculous plays made that make Van Buren work for every yard.

On the season, the Cougars' defense has recorded 12 interceptions, led by defensive back Will James, who has reeled in three. Right behind him is Wrook Brown, Marc Stampley Ⅱ and Latraveon McCutchin Sr. When Van Buren has taken over running the offense, he has made two errors, throwing interceptions, so that number doubles to end the season with an awesome day for Fritz's team.