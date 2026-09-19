3 Houston Cougars Who Stood Out vs. Texas Tech

The No. 22 Houston Cougars fell to the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders 28-26 in a heartbreaking loss. However, this loss isn't the end of the 2026 season for the Cougars.

Some players stood out and showed that there is hope for the Cougars. After all, Houston didn't give up easily and impressed many people who might not have taken them seriously.

QB Conner Weigman

Conner Weigman was perhaps Houston's best player on Friday. Weigman went 27/38 for 282 yards and three touchdowns. For most of the night, Weigman looked great in both facets of the game, passing and running, as he also added 13 carries for 56 rushing yards.

Weigman did make some mistakes, like fumbling the ball on the Texas Tech 35-yard line. This killed Houston's chance to respond to the Red Raiders' first score of the game and extend the lead to 17-7 or even 13-7. Other than this costly turnover, there wasn't much to dislike from Weigman.

Houston went an efficient 9/15 on 3rd down and even outgained Texas Tech 458-425 thanks to Weigman's ability to throw and run the ball. Plus, he also showed good poise on Houston's final drive of the game. Of course, Houston did come up short on the two-point conversion, but Weigman went 6/6 for 73 yards and a touchdown when the Cougars needed him most.

WR Koby Young

Junior wide receiver Koby Young has already had some nice plays in 2026, with one 47-yard reception in Week 1 against Oregon State and three receptions for 54 yards and two TDs against Southern.

However, Young made one of the year's most impressive catches so far, a touchdown catch that would've stood in the NFL:

Conner Weigman puts it RIGHT on the money for Koby Young 🤯@UHCougarFB pic.twitter.com/1hBOxGnoX3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 19, 2026

Young finished with two receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown, but so far, he seems like one of the most explosive wideouts in the receiving corps. The wide receiver now has six receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Before that touchdown, it felt like Texas Tech had stolen all the momentum. Weigman's quick strike to Young restored some confidence to the Cougars, which was nice to see. Since that catch was shown, it's only right to also highlight an amazing interception made by cornerback Jalen Mayo on the very next drive:

Jalen Mayo went up and got it back for @UHCougarFB 🫨 pic.twitter.com/eVuWTwLCIy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 19, 2026

Despite the loss, it was excellent to see that sequence of events that put Houston back into the football game. As for Young, well, the future seems bright for the WR. He may emerge as a star if he can keep making catches like that.

TE Patrick Overmyer

Tight end Patrick Overmyer entered 2026 with the tough task of replacing star tight end Tanner Koziol, whom the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted in the 5th round. However, Overmyer has looked pretty darn good so far, with 16 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Overmyer finished with eight receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown catch on Friday. The tight end became the favorite target of Weigman on Houston's final drive, as Overmyer caught three passes, including the touchdown pass that set up the potential game-tying two-point conversion.

Houston Cougars tight end Patrick Overmyer catches a touchdown pass against Texas Tech with less than a minute left in the second half. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Overmyer continues to be a good receiver, Houston's offense will be much deadlier. Last season, Koziol was among the nation's best receiving tight ends, so losing him hurt Houston. But if Overmyer can keep up those numbers, there's no reason to miss Koziol.

The tight end ranks second on the team in receiving yards behind star Amare Thomas, showing he can be one of the best tight ends in the Big 12.

Houston's loss will be hard to bounce back from, especially since the Red Raiders now control their own destiny in the Big 12. However, with the schedule ahead and the way Houston played (which was still impressive), there's a reason to believe that Houston can still contend for the conference and even a College Football Playoff spot.

These players, who looked good on Friday, can make that happen.