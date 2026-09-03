3 Storylines To Watch Most in Houston's Week 1 Matchup Against Oregon State

Houston is opening its season against Oregon State on Sept. 5 at TDECU Stadium.

Last year, the Cougars survived an overtime thriller against the Beavers, 27-24.

Now in 2026, there are three storylines that fans need to watch closely in the upcoming matchup.

Trent Walker Versus His Previous Team

Nov 29, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) runs for gain during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Oregon State 34-18. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Houston wide receiver Trent Walker spent all of his college years at Oregon State and compiled 1,790 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Last year, he had 823 yards and two touchdowns and against Houston, he put up 103 yards.

The schedule gives Walker a chance to face his old team in the first game of the 2026 season. Houston has already seen what Walker can do to an unprepared defense. If Oregon State is unprepared, Walker could have a Houston debut that will be hard to forget.

Oregon State's Quarterback

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Oregon State named Braden Atkinson as the starting quarterback, a player who could be a threat to the Cougars. Last year, Atkinson threw for 34 touchdowns and 3,611 passing yards with a completion percentage of 65.8 with the Mercer Bears. However, he had 11 interceptions and even had a game where he threw four.

He also won the Jerry Rice Award for the top player in the FCS in 2025. Atkinson has already proved that he is a quarterback who can upset any team with his plays in the FCS. The storyline is Houston trying to slow him down.

Although he is with a different team and has to adapt to their schemes, Houston has no FBS tape of Atkinson, so it cannot assess how to stop him. Additionally, Oregon State has a new coach in JaMarcus Shephard.

If Houston can figure out what both Atkinson and Shephard can do, the Cougars can stop Oregon State early. However, if they can't, the Beavers will run through Houston and upset the Cougars.

Players on Watch Lists

College football players on national watch lists are players to look out for throughout the season. Several Houston players have appeared on national watch lists, such as quarterback Conner Weigman on the Manning Award and Will James on the Bednarik Award.

An opener against a rebuilding team like the Beavers is a good indicator of how well these players will perform throughout the season. The quarterback should look poised in the pocket and have a high completion percentage, while a defensive back limits the number of yards a receiver gets.

According to ESPN, Houston has a 91.3% chance of winning against Oregon State. However, the last time these two teams met, the Cougars needed a comeback late in the fourth quarter in order to win. Whoever can limit the other team first wins this game.