3 Storylines To Watch Most in Houston's Week 6 Matchup Against Kansas State

The No. 22 Houston Cougars face a big challenge against the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 6. In fact, the Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points.

As tough as this game can be, however, the Cougars are in must-win mode with some critical games coming up. Here are the storylines to watch most heading into this big matchup:

Can Houston Contain Avery Johnson and the Wildcat Run Game?

Houston remains the best run defense in the Big 12 and the eighth-best in the nation. Kansas State doesn't really need to avoid running the ball, though.

The Wildcats have a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield with running back Rodney Fields Jr. (49 carries, 274 yards, and four touchdowns) and Joe Jackson (37 carries, 169 yards, one touchdown). Both backs are experienced: Fields ran for over 600 yards last season with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Jackson nearly totaled 1,000 yards on the ground with the Wildcats in 2025.

KSU RB Joe Jackson is tackled by Cincinnati LB Damaine Wilson in the second quarter of the game between KSU and Cincinnati in 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The RB room could offer the biggest challenge the Cougar run defense has faced thus far. Plus, Avery Johnson has been a problem on the ground with 30 carries for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Containing Johnson will be hard enough, but dealing with those RBs is an even bigger problem. As a result of all of these guys, the Wildcats rank as the third-best rushing offense in the Big 12 and the 14th-best in the nation.

Overall, the clash between the Wildcats' great run game and the Cougars' great run defense will be intriguing to watch. The Cougars have been up and down defensively so far in 2026, but KSU offers a perfect test for a defense that needs to improve in multiple areas.

Will the Houston Secondary Turn Around?

The Houston secondary has been by far the worst unit on the team over five games. Last week, Houston continued to struggle in the back end as the UCF Knights eventually went up 17-0, with a strong performance from quarterback Keyone Jenkins.

However, things turned around quickly as the Cougars scored to cut the lead to 10 and nearly got a pick-six (Latreveon McCutchin intercepted a pass and was downed at the UCF 1-yard line). Houston dominated the final 20 minutes. The 27-17 victory showed both potential weakness and potential strength.

The best part of that game for the Cougars was that the secondary and pass rush worked together and crushed the Knights when they needed to. UCF went from being extremely successful through the air to barely moving the ball.

It will be intriguing to see if the pass defense picks up where it left off or continues to struggle. Sooner rather than later, the struggling secondary will cost the Cougars dearly. Next week, Houston hosts the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys - the best passing offense in the Big 12.

This game gives Houston one last chance to tune up before a huge matchup against a Big 12 powerhouse, the Cowboys. Oh, and of course, if the secondary struggles, then they risk losing a game that the talented Cougars just can't afford to lose.

In terms of the College Football Playoff, lose once and you're sweating. Lose twice, and you might be done. Lose three times, and it's over. Houston's goal this season is to become a CFP contender.

Can the Houston Offense Bounce Back?

Against KSU, Houston's offense will need to look much better than it did against UCF for most of the game. Houston totaled 393 yards and actually moved the ball well for the most part.

However, the Cougars went 0/3 when in the red zone in the first half. Being in the red zone three times and coming away with zero points is almost like wrapping the game in a gift box and handing it to the other team. In addition to that ugly offensive stat, the Cougars struggled to run the ball with 44 carries for only 154 yards.

The longest rush from an RB was just nine yards by Re'Shaun Sanford II. Plus, Weigman completed only 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards and no touchdowns. There were things to like about the offense last Saturday, but also a lot of things to dislike.

Houston Cougars RB Re'shaun Sanford II runs with the ball as UCF LB Curtis attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter. andatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the secondary, or the defense in general, struggles to stop the Wildcats, then the offense faces a heavy burden. As much as coaches might dislike it, sometimes the offense has to carry a team when the defense struggles. Obviously, the goal is for both the offense and defense to do well, but sometimes you never know.

Those mistakes that were made by the Cougars, which included a fumble and two turnovers on downs on the UCF 3-yard line, can't happen again. The good news is that Houston scored on its final five drives of the game (not counting the final drive, when Houston knelt). Hopefully the Cougars can pick up where they left off.

This game is huge for Houston for multiple reasons. Winning two straight and heading into a big stretch against Oklahoma State and the No. 12 Utah Utes is critical. Houston must address its issues and win. If the Cougars can put things together come Saturday, then that will be a good sign heading into a rough patch ahead.