Houston Football Kickoff Time, TV Details Set for Matchup vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State

The Big 12 road schedule for the Houston Cougars was always a key part of the season with the two biggest games of the year against Texas Tech and Utah away from home. However, the biggest game of the home Big 12 schedule is rapidly approaching.

That is the matchup against the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Houston, currently ranked No. 22 in the country, will currently be traveling out to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 6. However, the game against Oklahoma State looms large in Week 7.

This potentially has all the makings of a classic home game that could be one of the matchups that defines the season for Houston. More details about the matchup, such as kick time and the TV network, have now been revealed.

Details on Houston vs Oklahoma State

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen (5) brings down Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Sam Jackson V (18) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Houston won 39-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston hasn't gotten a nationally televised night game at home so far this season and has only received one Saturday night Big 12 home game since last year. The Cougars finally get that coveted primetime slot with this Big 12 showdown.

Houston will face Oklahoma State on Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. CST in TDECU Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on FOX. This will be the second straight game that Houston will play on FOX, as the Week 6 matchup against Kansas State will be broadcast on that channel as well.

This could also potentially be the first top-25 matchup inside TDECU Stadium since 2015. Houston is ranked in the AP Poll for the sixth straight week to begin the season, for the first time since 2016. If the Cougars are able to take care of business against Kansas State, they should stay in a similar spot.

Oklahoma State has risen to No. 18 after not being ranked for the preseason and the first three weeks of the season. The Cowboys jumped 11 spots to No. 19 in the Week 4 poll and rose a spot after their bye week. Oklahoma State faces UCF at home, and a win would also keep it ranked in a similar spot.

The Cowboys beat a No. 6-ranked Oregon team back in Week 2 and have won three games in a row. If both teams do end up being ranked, it would be Houston's 12th top-25 matchup at home in program history and the fourth at TDECU Stadium.

Attendance has been an issue so far this season for the Cougars, but multiple 11 a.m. kickoffs haven't really helped the cause. Houston's Hall of Honor gala was on the night of Oct. 2 and the game against UCF was the following day at 11 a.m.

Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez had requested the game against UCF be later, but that was not able to happen. It will be interesting to see what the attendance looks like for this big clash.