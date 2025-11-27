3 Takeaways from No. 3 Houston's Win Over Notre Dame
After suffering their first loss of the season to No. 17-ranked Tennessee, the No. 3 Houston Cougars took care of business by beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 66-56.
For the Cougars, it was a dominant day defensively as they allowed fewer than 60 points for the fifth time this season. The Fighting Irish shot just 34 percent from the field, including a 21 percent mark from the three-point line.
While Houston found success on the defensive side of things, their offense definitely left something to be desired. In fact, the Cougars had an eerily similar level of success on offense as well. The Cougars shot just 34 percent from the field and just 30 percent from three.
A Veteran Rebounds Nicely for the Cougars
Against the Volunteers on Tuesday, Emanuel Sharp had a quiet night offensively with only eight points. The veteran guard shot just 3 for 8 from the field, along with a pair of three-pointers. There's no debate that Houston needs Sharp to play a bigger role on offense if this team is truly going to be elite.
Against the Fighting Irish only a day later, Sharp did exactly what veterans are supposed to do. Perform at a high level after not getting too many opportunities. With 17 points against Notre Dame on Wednesday, Sharp totaled 15 or more points for the fifth time this season.
While the Houston offense doesn't necessarily need to run through Sharp going forward, giving the guard the chance to find some rhythm early could prove beneficial when the Cougars take on tougher opponents.
A Rough Night for Houston's Freshmen
Both Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr. have been some of the biggest contributors for the Cougars this season. Against the Fighting Irish on Wednesday, the two freshmen combined for just five points. For the first time this season, Flemings was held to just a single point all game.
While Flemings might not have been the focal point of the Cougars' offense, the true freshman was still contributing in other ways. With a team-leading five assists, along with five rebounds, the San Antonio, Texas native was finding ways to impact the game in a positive way.
Outscored in the Second Half...Again
One thing that the Houston Cougars struggle with is finishing games. While it wasn't something that decided the game's outcome, Notre Dame outscored Houston 31-27 in the second half. Kelvin Sampson's squad has also been outscored in the second period for the third straight time this season.
While Houston has faced better opponents recently, this can't be a trend that lingers when Big 12 conference play begins. While the Cougars are still one of the most talented teams in the conference, other programs like Kansas, BYU, and Arizona are teams that have an identity built on dominating late in games.