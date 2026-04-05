3 Things We're Learning During Houston Spring Camp, 2 Things We Still Don't Know

The Houston Cougars are in the middle of their spring practice schedule, in a critical time of head coach Willie Fritz's tenure.

After finding success last season, fighting near the top of the conference standings throughout the season, the Cougars are looking to show their formula for success wasn't just a one-off occurrence and that they are building something to be a force for the long run.

As thety work to prepare for the upcoming season, here are three things that have shown themselves during camp, and three things that are unkown.

3 Things We Know

Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) recovers the onside kick during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Room Depth: The Cougars had one of the lowest passing offenses in the Big 12 last season, ranking 12th in passing yards. Now, though, they will look to flip that switch, using a receiving room that is loaded with depth pieces. One of those highlights, Trent Walker, a transfer from Oregon State, could be a big piece of that success. Include Amare Thomas and Kobe Young, and there could be a rotation as deep as six this upcoming season.

The Cougars had one of the lowest passing offenses in the Big 12 last season, ranking 12th in passing yards. Now, though, they will look to flip that switch, using a receiving room that is loaded with depth pieces. One of those highlights, Trent Walker, a transfer from Oregon State, could be a big piece of that success. Include Amare Thomas and Kobe Young, and there could be a rotation as deep as six this upcoming season. Fritz Runs Clean: One thing that has become clear throughout Fritz's coaching career is the team's ability to play clean football. That is evident at camp as he drills on avoiding pre- and post-play penalties. Subjective ones happen for him, but playing clean football is the difference in losing, and winning, close games.

One thing that has become clear throughout Fritz's coaching career is the team's ability to play clean football. That is evident at camp as he drills on avoiding pre- and post-play penalties. Subjective ones happen for him, but playing clean football is the difference in losing, and winning, close games. The Year of Conner Weigman?: For the first time in his career, Weigman will be in the same offense for the second year in a row. A mind-blowing, but also critical, piece to know as he looks to build off the success he found last season with the Cougars. As he works through health and connections with his receivers, he could be in for his big breakout season.

2 Things We Don't Know

Houston Cougars wide receiver Mekhi Mews (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images