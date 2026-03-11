Conner Weigman Has a Big Goal for the Houston Offense in 2026

The Houston Cougars are back on the practice field as they look to build on what was a successful 2025 season compared to preseason expectations, as the Cougars ended the season with a 10-3 record, a bowl game victory, and ranked inside the final AP Poll.

The Coogs look to ramp up to the 2026 season with the start of spring practice earlier this week, giving head coach Willie Fritz and his staff the first look at the Cougars squad after winter workouts and getting the chance to see returners intertwined with transfer portal and high school recruiting additions.

And as the Cougars lay the foundation for the fall right now in the spring. Houston has a big goal for one side of the ball headed into the 2026 season.

Houston Wants to See Fireworks from its Offense

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman during warmups before the game against the Baylor Bears. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Setting that goal is returning starting quarterback Conner Weigman, who spoke to the media after the first spring practice session for the Cougars and laid out one thing he wants to see out of the Cougars offense next year and in his second season as the signal caller.

"We want to be a more explosive offense," Weigman said. "Push the ball down the field and having the time to push the ball down the field, that's going to be huge for us. Ultimately, it's taking what the defense gives us, it's there take if not check the ball down, stay ahead of the chains, and keep the ball moving."

The goal of being an explosive offense would undoubtedly help the Coogs and build on their production from a year ago. As a whole, the Cougars' offense averaged 29.1 points per game, which ranked No. 9 in the Big 12, and averaged 5.5 yards per play, which ranked No. 13 in the conference.

Through the air, Weigman led his offense to an average of 7.5 yards per passing play, which ranked middle of the pack in the Big 12, coming in at No. 8, and in average passing yards per game, the Coogs offense ranked No. 12 in the conference with 216.4 yds per game.

Weigman was productive in his first year with the Cougars as he threw for 2,705 yards, 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions, while also rushing for 700 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, as Houston looks to become a serious contender in the Big 12, explosiveness will have to be key, as it's what many of the top teams in the conference have with their offenses.

And Weigman should have plenty of weapons to do so with the big return of wide receiver Amare Thomas and the many additions to the wide receiver room out of the transfer portal, consisting of Oregon State transfer, Trent Walker, Texas Tech transfer, Tyson Turner, and Florida transfer Muizz Tounkara.