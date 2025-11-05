3 UCF Players to Watch vs. Houston Cougars
After their worst loss of the season, the Houston Cougars are looking to rebound in magnificent fashion against the UCF Knights. The only problem? Head coach Willie Fritz's squad could be facing another team that emphasizes the run game, something that threw the Cougars for a loop against West Virginia.
The Knights have had their own share of problems this season, specifically in league play. In their first three games, the UCF offense totaled 119 points only allowing 26 points on defense. Since beating Jacksonville State, North Carolina A&T, and North Carolina, the Knights have now gone 1-4 against Big 12 teams.
For the Cougars, UCF presents a prime opportunity to get back into the race for Big 12 title appearance. With matchups that include teams at the top of the conference, namely the BYU vs Texas Tech matchup this coming weekend, Houston is still right in the thick of things with a relatively easy schedule ahead of them.
QB Tayven Jackson
Jackson, a junior from Greenwood, Indiana, has emerged as the most consistent option for the Knights this season. The quarterback has started six games for UCF this season and totaled 1,334 yards and five touchdowns through the air with 72 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
It's important to note that the Knights haven't been a pass-first team this season. As far as the team's total yards goes, both the run game and pass game are nearly identical. On the ground, UCF has totaled 1,531 rushing yards this season compared to their 1,810 passing yards.
In his seven appearances this year, Jackson has thrown four interceptions, two of which came against the Baylor Bears last week. With the junior coming off a questionable start, expect the Houston defense to be aggressive early in this game.
RB Myles Montgomery
With 572 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Montgomery has carried the load for the Knights in 2025. It's in conference play that the senior from Jacksonville, Florida, has really shined. With 71 rushing attempts and 423 total yards on the ground, Montgomery has averaged a stellar 6.0 yards per carry against Big 12 opponents.
Montgomery's contributions don't just stop in the UCF run game. The running back has also been a factor in the passing game as well. On only 14 receptions, Montgomery has totaled 151 receiving yards giving him the sixth most on the team.
EDGE Malachi Lawrence
Lawrence is potentially the player that the Cougars should pay attention to the most. With an offensive line that's been damaged this season, Houston could have trouble containing the redshirt senior who's logged 6.0 sacks through eight games.
During the 2023 season, Lawrence put the Big 12 on notice with a breakout sophomore campaign that included 27 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, and 7.5 sacks. With Houston's run game currently in question, Lawrence presents a massive threat to the production of running back Dean Connors and quarterback Conner Weigman