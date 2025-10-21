3 X-Factors For Houston Cougars vs. Arizona State
When the Houston Cougars travel to Tempe, Arizona, Arizona State will run into a ton of Houston players on both sides of the ball that have been trained well by coach Willie Fritz and Co., as the program is coming off a huge 31-28 win against the Arizona Wildcats.
Six wins mean bowl eligibility, so Houston has officially crossed off one of its goals for the season, but there is still plenty more, as quarterback Conner Weigman has led his offense to a booming start.
With his leading rusher, Dean Connors, the rush attack recorded over 200 yards of offense this past weekend, which helped with squeezing out a tight fourth quarter. Due to wide receiver Stephon Johnson suffering a devastating injury, WR Amare Thomas also kept the chains moving with the lack of depth.
Additionally, defensive back Kentrell Webb was a big voice on the defense that gave up 381 yards with two touchdowns in the air. Without his presence, the secondary would have struggled to keep the game close. From the performance of Connors, Thomas and Webb, the trio will be the biggest X factors against the Sun Devils, who are coming off a playoff appearance one season ago.
Dean Connors, Running Back
When the offensive coordinator, Slade Nagle, gives his starting RB 20 touches, that signals that the script and offensive scheme he wants to formulate starts with getting the ground game going. It did so after a 100-yard game where Connors averaged 5.0 yards per carry.
To achieve success this weekend, the offensive line is going to be required to continue blocking like it has been for the last several weeks, opening the holes where Connors can break free with a burst of speed. Every touch he has, he averages 4.7 yards, so in second or third and short situations, grinding for every yard will be the difference in whether Houston can post points on the scoreboard.
Connors is that difference this weekend as the Sun Devils’ defense will struggle to stop the run and control the time of possession, which Houston loves to win in order to stick to the script prepared during practice.
Amare Thomas, Wide Receiver
There have been two games this season where Thomas has already reached 100-yard games, which were against Oklahoma State and Oregon State. Since the Johnson news, the pressure falls on Thomas to produce.
He knows what is at stake and how important it is to help his teammates out, so the Cougars’ chances are alive to make the Big 12 Championship Game and stay in the race to earn a ticket to the college football playoffs. Saturday will be a breakout game for Thomas as his numbers are going off the charts statistically.
The junior from Birmingham, Alabama, uses his frame to make contested catches in tight coverage. He averages 18.9 yards per catch with 27 receptions for 510 yards. He is crafty in his feetwork, running great routes and finding separation. He exposes whoever the Sun Devils have in mind to defend him. Watch out.
Kentrell Webb, Defensive Back
The native of Katy, Texas, had a busy day trying to read what the Arizona defense was lining up to do. Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong has done a splendid job developing the junior to tackle properly and have leverage. That’s what Houston prides itself on doing well.
Last week, the Wildcats’ offense saw Webb all over the field making plays with his disciplined eye coordination. Webb registered 10 total tackles for the Cougars with seven solo tackles and three assist tackles.
This season, Webb has contributed to forcing a fumble in the game against Colorado. He hasn’t had any sacks, but he has been very aware in passing lanes and comfortable in coverage. Whoever he is assigned to, whether it be WR Jordyn Tyson, Chamon Metayer or Jaron Hamilton, wrapping up properly will give Houston’s defense a much-needed boost.