4 Freshmen Who Have to Play Early For Houston Cougars

Houston's newest recruiting class is the strongest it has been in years.

With multiple transfers coming in for the 2026 season, some have to wonder if some of the freshmen could see playing time on the turf. With many of the transfers coming from major division one schools, the experience gap may stop some of the new players from hitting the turf for the 2026 season.

However, Houston's roster still has many gaps in multiple positions. If all goes well in the offseason practices, these are the four players that could see the turf in their first season with the Cougars.

Jeremiah Bushnell, WR

Jeremiah Bushnell 21, North Desoto vs Iowa in the Div II Nonselect LHSAA Football State Champioship. Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiah Bushnell started his collegiate career with 14 offers after his senior year at Iowa High School. He committed to Houston in late May, and has been doing well in the offseason as a Wide Receiver.

The current WR room looks full at first, but there is some potential to see the turf in Bushnell's first season with the Cougars. Stars like Amare Thomas have already confirmed their starting positions, but Bushnell could be a candidate for WR2 since his speed and downfield playmaking ability could compliment Thomas well.

If Bushnell can win the speed battle, he can definitely see some playing time in the first half of the season.

Jaivion Martin, TE

Jaivion Martin is a tight end that graduated from Willis High School. Despite many offers from top tier schools like Arkansas and Texas Tech, he fully committed to Houston in October.

As a tight end, Martin could see the turf as a potential starter since former Houston star Tanner Koziol got drafted in the NFL. With some defensive knowledge that he gained in High School, we could see another star TE for the Cougars.

Rhett Gray, OL

Graduating from Weatherford High School last year, Rhett Gray committed to the Cougars after decommitting from conference opponent TCU. With many stars on the Houston Offensive line graduating last season, Gray is a crucial pickup that was desperately needed for offensive production.

With his blocking, we could see Gray as a left tackle on the offensive line, as that position is what he played in High School. The left tackle slot on the line has a very big hole, and Gray could be the one to fill that gap.

Javen Holmes, S

After decommitting from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Javen Holmes officially made his commitment to Houston in mid Janurary. As a safety from Madison Prep Academy, Holmes looks to be one of the next stars in the secondary.

A lot of talent was gained in the transfer portal for the secondary, but Holmes could fight for a starting spot with his speed. Using that agility, we could see Holmes in 2026 as one of Houston's biggest threats on the defense.