Houston Tight End Depth Chart After Tanner Koziol Drafted in 5th Round

The Houston Cougars had one of the best tight ends in the country on their team last season in senior Tanner Koziol. After Houston did not have a single player taken in the NFL Draft last season, that wasn't the case this time. Koziol was drafted in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Koziol is the first tight end from Houston to be drafted since 2010. He was one of the top transfers at the position in the portal last season and turned into a star as a Cougar after three years at Ball State.

Koziol led all FBS tight ends with 65 receptions, while his 651 receiving yards ranked third among FBS tight ends and second in the Big 12. Both were the most by a Cougar tight end since 2008. He was an elite red-zone threat and pulled in six touchdowns in 2025.

The 6-foot-7, 240-pound prospect was a Mackey Award semifinalist, given to the best tight end in the country. Koziol's great size allowed him to be a great jump-ball target and was one of the top targets in the passing game for starting quarterback Connor Weigman. That was on display in the Texas Bowl as Koziol had nine receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Now with Koziol in the NFL, the Cougars will be missing his presence at tight end. The replacement and the depth at the position has already been addressed by Houston for this upcoming college football season. Here's how the depth chart looks at the moment.

Houston Tight Room is Stacked

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove (5) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coach Willie Fritz had some big words of praise for the tight ends after the spring game.

"I think that position has got a chance to be the strength of our team," Fritz said.

TE1: Patrick Overmyer

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

At the top of the depth chart as the starting tight end is Overmyer, the transfer from UTSA who will enter his junior season with Houston. Overmyer is from Kingwood, just outside the Houston area and returns home. The 6-foot-5, 235 pound tight end is expected to lead the group and be a target for Weigman.

Overmyer pulled in 27 receptions for 344 yards and five touchdowns in his second season with UTSA. He also had a rushing touchdown last year with the Roadrunners.

"He's a very good blocker, great receiver. Gonna be honest with you, better than I anticipated," Fritz said.

TE2: Luke McGary

McGary was the second option last season behind Koziol and will likely retain that role behind Overmyer this year. He is now the most experienced tight end for Houston as a senior. He was used as a blocker a lot and was sparingly used in the passing game with just three receptions for 13 yards last season. McGary spent his first two years of college football at Tulsa before transferring to Houston in 2025.

The Plano, Texas native decided to return to his home state and play for a Power Four program after reeling in 17 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound tight end impressed offensive coordinator Slade Nagle last season and could play a bigger role this season.

TE3: Traville Frederick Jr.

Originally recruited by Houston, Frederick Jr. is now entering his third season with the Cougars as a junior. He was one of the heroes of the Texas Bowl win with a touchdown reception and all his receiving numbers came in the bowl game with two catches for three yards and the score.

The 6-foot-3, 240 pound tight end has grown significantly during his time at Houston as pointed out by Fritz and could see more snaps this season.

TE4: Jaivion Martin

Martin is an incoming freshman and was considered among the best tight ends in the country in class of 2026. The Pflugerville, Texas native was ranked the top tight end recruit in the state according to 247Sports and the No. 6 tight end nationally according to ESPN.

Martin had 1,047 receiving yards on 65 receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns as a senior at Willis. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound young tight end could also see some time on the field. Eventually, the three-star recruit could be one of the future leaders of Houston's tight end room.