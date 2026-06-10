5 Areas Houston Needs To Improve in To Compete For A Title In 2026

Houston Football has always had some major flaw on the roster.

Whether it's a lack of depth at a position that needed more talent, or injuries taking over and getting rid of game-changing starters, there has always been a lingering issue when it comes to the consistency of the football team. With the new leadership that was brought in during the 2024 season, many of those issues have improved but still remain a long-term problem.

With Willie Fritz as the Head Coach, this upcoming season looks to be one of the greatest in Cougar history. However, what glaring weaknesses are on the Houston roster that could potentially stop that same historic season?

5. Houston's Secondary

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When comparing last year's secondary to this new one from this year, many of the problems seem to be fixed. With new talent from the transfer portal and recruits coming in for 2026, the depth of the secondary has improved drastically.

However, the talent in the secondary still remains questionable. The experience gap in the secondary is very big, and many new players have to adapt quickly if they plan to make an impact for Houston.

With many teams on Houston's schedule being offensive powerhouses, the Cougar defense definitely lacks power in the secondary.

4. Houston's Offensive Line

Looking at the current offensive line for the 2026 season, it looks to be one of the greatest OL in the Big 12. There have definitely been some major improvements from the last few years' squads.

The main issue at hand with the OL is their ability to establish a run game. Many runs from last year's games got stopped almost immediately, so opening up the ground game is key if Houston plans to win more.

3. Houston's Wide Receivers

The wide receiver room in Houston definitely has the chance to have a major impact on the offensive production. Compared to last year, there seem to be more talented and agile players on the roster.

The only problem I currently see is the youth of the room. Many of these players in the WR room are freshmen or sophomores, and that could be the deciding factor in many matchups in the Big 12.

2. Houston's Ground Game

With the OL getting better, the ground game in Houston should be able to follow suit. Last year's runs were getting stopped before they could start, and that put a lot of pressure on the quarterback to have a huge performance.

With this new roster in 2026, the run game should be able to explode and surprise the opponents, as having a good run game is crucial if you are going for a national championship.

1. Houston's Consistency

Houston has been consistent on the field for many years, but the Cougars have been upset by opponents that shouldn't have had a chance to win.

Last year's game against West Virginia proves that, and knowing how tough it will be to get a championship spot this upcoming year, Houston should improve their ability to win the most.