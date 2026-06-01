Willie Fritz Given Respect in CBS Sports' Top 25 Coaches Power Rankings

The quick turnaround of the Houston Cougars football program can be attributed in a large way to head coach Willie Fritz. After a rebuilding 4-8 season in 2024, Houston took a massive step forward in 2025 with 10 wins, a Texas Bowl win, and a top 25 ranking throughout and at the end of the year.

Houston's recruiting took a big step forward as well and had one of the higher classes in the Big 12 this year. The Cougars are now getting some of the top talent in the state, such as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, Keisean Henderson.

All Fritz has done throughout his 33-year career is get programs onto a winning path, and he's done that at the Big 12 level now at UH. Fritz has got Houston in a good spot as a potential contender for the Big 12 championship.

After Houston's 2025 season, Fritz received a lot of recognition and the expectations are now high. CBS Sports recently put together a top 25 power rankings of the power four college football coaches, and Fritz was given a respectable spot.

Fritz Is A Favorite in the Media

Top 25 Head Coach leading the charge🫡#GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/wFVGeNrTg3 — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) May 28, 2026

Fritz was ranked No. 18 in the top 25 power rankings right in front of Josh Heupel of Tennessee and right behind Lincoln Riley of USC. This was a 10-man panel and the highest ranking for Fritz was No. 13 and the lowest was No. 27.

"Willie Fritz has always been a favorite among many on our panel, and seeing him win 10 games with Houston last year gave us the excuse we've long wanted to rank him even higher this year (it was hard to justify coming off a 4-8 season in 2024)," CBS Sports writer Tom Fordelli wrote.

The move by Houston to hire Fritz back in Dec. 2024 had a very positive view and it looks like he's delivered so far. Houston's recruiting has gotten significantly better with Fritz at the helm and his teams have generally been disciplined.

"If the Coogs flirt with 10 wins again this year, I can't promise we won't put him in the top 10 next year," Fordelli said.

Fritz was ranked No. 41 on this very ranking last year, but made a 23-spot jump to No. 18 as UH's 10-win season got on the radar. Fritz was actually three spots higher than Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, who also jumped up 27 spots from last season.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake was the other Big 12 coach on the rankings at No. 12 coming off another strong season.