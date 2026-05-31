5 Georgia Southern Players Houston Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

Houston's week four matchup is looking more dangerous each passing day.

With their first-ever matchup against Georgia Southern, Houston doesn't have any past experience to go off of, unlike the other opponents on their schedule. There are many players on the Georgia Southern roster that many fans may not know.

When looking at their roster, who should Houston focus on if they wish to win against Georgia Southern?

Players to look out for on Georgia Southern's Roster

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Turner Helton (14) sets to pass in the second half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When talking about Georgia Southern, we must first look at who has been making the most production as a starter. Because of that, here are five players who have been making moves on the offense and defense.

5. Chance Gamble

Chance Gamble is a recognizable face on the Georgia Southern roster. After joining the Eagles in 2021, he has made strides in his position as a Defensive Back.

When it comes to his achievements at Georgia Southern, he was named to the All-Sun Belt second team two years in a row. With these stats, his third year with the Eagles looks very promising.

4. David Mbadinga

When it comes to the running back position, Georgia Southern had a star in OJ Johnson. Now that he has left the team due to seniority, Mbadinga looks to be the next man up.

With this new chance that he has this season, it seems the run game is in safe hands. Mbadinga is known for his long runs, and looks to remain as the starting running back for the Eagles in 2026.

3. Max Johnson

Max Johnson is a new quarterback for the Eagles. After transferring over to Georgia Southern in January of 2026, he looks to be the new starter for the offense.

With his prior experience on different teams, he looks to be a solid quarterback for the 2026 season while the recruits develop in the quarterback room. With their game against Houston, he looks to have a great matchup against Houston's Quarterback Conner Weigman.

2. Josh Dallas

Committing to the Eagles in late 2021, Josh Dallas has been one of the best receivers and weapons for the Eagles. With his development, he looks to remain the top receiver at Georgia Southern.

Houston's defense should plan around him, as Dallas is a lethal weapon deep in the field.

1. Dalen Cobb

While Dallas is a good receiver, Dalen Cobb has proven himself at the wide receiver position as well. With Cobb joining the ranks of the All-Sun Belt conference third team in 2025, he looks to remain as one of the lethal weapons the Eagles have.

With him and Dallas, Cobb looks to keep Georgia Southern's offensive produciton high.