5 Houston Cougars Who Could Lead the Team in a Major Stat in 2026

Houston has a clear hierarchy at several positions, but there will be intrasquad competition across several of the Cougars' position groups. That's the standard for any ranked team, which UH is in the coaches poll at No. 24.

The Coogs are looking for more, though. Specifically, Houston wants to bust out of the middle of the pack in the Big 12 and propel the program into perennial powerhouse territory. It's not like the Cougars aren't perfectly situated to achieve that in the No. 6 metro by GDP in the U.S.A.

These five Houston football players will be leading the charge during the 2026 season, set to lead in at least one of their position's major category:

Passing Yards: QB Conner Weigman

This one is fairly obvious. While Keisean Henderson may end up having an even greater career in scarlet red and white, Conner Weigman is going to be the team's QB1 in 2026 for his last collegiate go-round.

Weigman had 2,705 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2025. He's going to come close to 3,000 or even surpass 3K this season with an improved skill-position group offensively. There's no debate at this position.

Rushing Yards: RB Makhi Hughes

There could be a major battle here, with Re'Shaun Sanford II expected to factor into the mix after returning from injury. With that said, Makhi Hughes and Slade Nagle overlapped at Tulane for several years, and there's proof of concept.

Hughes had 1,378 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, earning honors in the program's last year in the AAC. After a year at Oregon with minimal snaps, Hughes is back with the play-caller who brought him glory on the Green Wave.

Receiving Yards: WR Amare Thomas

There should be some competition from Oregon State transfer Trent Walker, but truly not much. Amare Thomas was close to eclipsing 1,000 yards last season. Thomas may have the talent around him to take enough defensive attention away to actually reach it this time around.

Obviously, that depends on Weigman and how often he calls his own number instead of airing it out. Still, Thomas is the top option out of the slot, and his numbers will reflect that, health permitting.

Sacks: JACK LB Brandon Mack II

Brandon Mack's sack total is steadily rising (from three in 2024 to five in 2025), even with his tackle total falling. Mack is the team's premier weapon on the edge, and while he'll have other on-ball duties, getting to the QB is his main job after Eddie Walls III pursued an NFL career.

Mack is entering his eighth year in college football after committing to Ole Miss's 2019 high school class. There's no way he'll be allowed back after this fall with the five-in-five rules going into effect. Mack ought to make the most of this rare age-25 season.

Tackles: LB Jaden Yates

The Sun Belt's leading tackler at Marshall in 2024 with 120 total tackles, Jaden Yates, comes to Houston after making the CFP semifinal at Ole Miss and amassing 55 tackles. Even in his first season in Austin Armstrong's system, Yates should be up to his old tricks.

Yates, unlike Mack, could be up for a return in 2027. He should set the stage for whatever comes next with a strong 2026, leading the Coogs in tackles.