Why Brandon Mack II's Eighth Season Is One of College Football's Best Stories

For many college football players, they only get four or five years in college to prove their talent before they either get drafted or go on another route.

However, for Brandon Mack II, his journey has been anything but normal.

Here is why Mack is playing his eighth season and how he contributes to Houston.

Career

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive end Brandon Mack (4) lines up during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mack started his career at Ole Miss in 2018, where he spent most of his career. When his momentum looked unstoppable, injuries plagued him, causing him to miss multiple years.

In 2020, COVID-19 hit and gave the majority of players another year of college football, giving Mack a total of three years played. He then went to Houston in 2023 but would play just two games.

2024 allowed Mack to make a name for himself, racking up 39 total tackles and three sacks. Finally, in 2025, Mack had 32 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Mack's journey was extraordinary but going into his eighth season, he brings something that doesn't show up on the stats.

Experience

By far, Mack has the most experience on the team. From multiple coaching changes to NIL getting popular to adapting to different, complex defensive schemes, Mack has seen it all.

This experience gives Mack an advantage that the majority of players don't have until their third or fourth season. The Houston defense is expected to take one more step in order to win the Big 12 Conference. With Mack, that step becomes easier to make.

The Cougars had a hard time last year generating pressure or getting sacks. However, Mack was able to be consistent at generating pressure and getting sacks for a linebacker of his caliber.

Mack also brings versatility and leadership to a defense that is in need of a captain at the helm. With linebacker Jaden Yates also transferring to Houston, he and Mack make an elite linebacker duo for the defense to lean on.

His career is proof that a player's development isn't always as straight as it seems. From injuries to benching to coaching changes, a player's development can be defined by their environment.

Under head coach Willie Fritz, that message becomes clear in his grand scheme of consistency and resilience. Mack has spent his whole career building a legacy where multiple players build one in four years.

However, things are looking different for Mack. Houston is getting a veteran with eight years of experience, adaptability and change.