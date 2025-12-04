5 Impact Freshman Houston Welcome After Signing Period

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for college football programs.

National Signing Day.

There have been thousands of athletes from across the country who have been debating where they wanted to play football and have finally put pen to paper.

The Houston Cougars program exceeded expectations with plenty of major signees coming to play for coach Willie Fritz. These five freshmen are among the most highly anticipated players to watch and could be the most impactful on the field.

Keavon Roberts

Keavon Roberts is a tremendous pickup by Fritz & Co., who snagged the Port Arthur, Texas native who attended Port Arthur Memorial High School.

An outstanding wide receiver listed at 6-foot-5 might turn out to be the Cougars' quarterback, Conner Weigman’s new favorite weapon, with his fantastic hands and ability to win contested 50-50 balls, who has many qualities like WR Amare Thomas.

The three-star prospect is listed as a top 70 player, along with being a top 15 WR in Texas, according to 247 Sports.

In his senior season, he reeled in 42 receptions for 710 yards and 16 touchdowns. If he can earn enough reps during practice, this might be the next best in the receiver room. Imagine what he can do with Houston’s offense run under Slade Nagle. It should be fun.

Jaivion “Skoop” Martin

Houston hit the jackpot, securing the tight end Skoop Martin, who is a great playmaker.

According to ESPN, Martin is the No. 6 tight end nationally and was the No. 49 recruit in Texas.

With TE Tanner Koziol exiting the program, where he’ll hope to have his name called early in the NFL Draft, this is the perfect destination to start with Weigman, who has thrived with a big man that can block and also create open space due to his crafty route running.

During high school, the Willis (Pflugerville, Texas) athlete accumulated 2,417 career receiving yards on 154 receptions with 28 touchdowns, so he is a dangerous weapon in the red zone. Watch out for the top TE recruit to be used in third-down situations and fit in perfectly running a heavy RPO offense.

Noah Abede

Big man staying home 🤛 pic.twitter.com/xJNscmNzTA — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) December 3, 2025

Right down the road, the Friendswood, Texas, offensive lineman Noah Abede, who is a three-star athlete, will play a significant role in creating open gaps for the starting running back to hit the hole and be off to the races. According to 247 Sports, the No. 18 interior offensive lineman nationally is Noah Abede.

Abede's uniqueness lies in his ability to play multiple sports while lining up at various positions, making him athletic in many ways. Expect Abede to be utilized in numerous ways and blossom into one of the most impressive prospects.

Having protection is also vital to helping Weigman feel comfortable in and out of the pocket, which is huge for keeping him from getting injured. He’ll protect the leader of the roster, giving everything he has to get to a championship.

Abede is like a giant slayer that isn’t scared to face any defense in the Big 12. The Houston coach is not going to regret recruiting and picking up the 6-foot-4, 275-pound big man, who is an asset to any player in the backfield and under center.

John Herbert

A four-star prospect and No. 8 running back nationally according to 247Sports was an incredible boost for the RB room, which is hunting for the next starter after Dean Connors graduated and moved on to the next stage.

John Herbert comes out of Strake Jesuit in Houston, Texas, where he piled up 8,000+ rushing yards and 88 touchdowns.

The speedster recorded four straight games rushing for four touchdowns, and in 2025 had six 300+ yard rushing games.

Not one running back has done that this season, which should excite the Coogs nation to run the ball more often in the next campaign.

Keisean Henderson

The best in the city, stay in the city 💪 pic.twitter.com/CjUjSDZUKO — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) December 3, 2025

Arguably, the biggest addition to Fritz’s roster next season is Keisean Henderson, a five-star who is staying home as a native of Houston.

247 Sports has him ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and recruit nationally, so there might be quarterback competition next season because he's one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

It’s been since 2016 that the Cougars have had a five-star signee, so the coaching staff might have options at the position.

In Henderson’s high school career, he passed for 6,416 yards and registered 661 rushing yards with 14 rushing touchdowns. When he prepped at Legacy, the School of Sport Sciences, the elite 73.7 completion percentage in his senior year, tossing 45 passing touchdowns with 10 on the ground, will bring more national attention to Houston’s program.

Cougars football is about to look a lot different this season, with a ton of recruits wanting to offer their services to the program, and these five freshman players are poised to have the craziest impact in the future.