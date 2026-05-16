5 Southern Players Houston Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The Houston Cougars are set to face off against the Southern Jaguars in the second game of the season on Sept. 12 at TDECU Stadium. This matchup is part of the non-conference portion of the 2026 schedule, and offers a great opportunity for Houston to get out to a great start to the year.

This will be just the third time Houston and Southern have matched up and Houston has dominated the all-time series with two blowout wins. The Jaguars head to the UH campus for the first time in just over 18 years. These are the five Southern players that Cougars fans will need to keep on eye on during the game.

Ashton Strother, QB

Southern Jaguars' quarterback Czavian Teasett (10) tries to avoid Jackson State Tigers' defensive back B.J. Washington (9) during the SWAC Championship game against the Southern Jaguars in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strother is entering his senior season of college football and his second season at Southern. He was the only returning quarterback who participated in the spring showcase game and there's a good chance he could end up being the starting quarterback for Southern against Houston.

The 6-foot-3, 210 pound signal caller threw for 1111 yards along with four touchdown passes and five interceptions on a 52 percent completion rate. He played in nine games total last season for the Jaguars and also rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries. Strother's best game last season was against Texas Southern, where he went 11/21 for 191 yards and two touchdowns as well as one interception. He also ran for 45 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in a 35-30 loss.

Strother is a Memphis, Tenn. native and spent his freshman season at Missouri Baptist before transferring to Coahoma Community College for his sophomor year. He's now been at Southern the last two years. Strother threw two touchdowns and two picks in the spring showcase.

Wyatt McCauley, QB

The sophomore transferred from Long Beach City College and has been involved in the spring quarterback competition. McCauley played in nine games last season for Long Beach as a freshman and threw for 1803 yards and 18 touchdowns along with five interceptions on a 54 percent completion rate. The 6-foot-2, 187 pound quarterback could also potentially be the starter as Southern hasn't announced who it will be.

Barry Remo, RB

Remo, entering his junior season at Southern, will more than likely be the starting running back against Houston. The Baton Rouge native is right at home at Southern and has spent his entire college career so far as a Jaguar. Listed at just five-foot-nine and 195 pounds, Remo ran for 251 yards and one touchdown on 43 carries last season. He also had four receptions for 21 yards.

Remo impressed in the spring showcase and took a sweep all the way for a touchdown.

Kai Brown, DE

Brown is one of the veterans of the defensive line at Southern and will be entering his senior season. He is from New Orleans and made seven total tackles last season. The 6-foot-3, 240 pound edge rusher will certainly catch the eye of the Houston offensive line. He was a transfer from Trinity Valley last year.

Patrick Spiller, S

Spiller is a Houston native and will be returning to his hometown for this game. The 5-foot-10, 177 pound safety will be entering his sophomore season and made two total tackles last season as a freshman. Spiller is from Alief Taylor High School. In his senior season of high school, Spiller had two interceptions and five passes defended while racking up 53 total tackles.