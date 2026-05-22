5 Texas Tech Players That Houston Fans Need To Know About

Get to know the opponent.

It matters.

For Houston football, it will definitely matter come Week 3, as a massive hurdle looms: Texas Tech stands in its way, with a ton of high-caliber players hoping to make a significant impact and secure that first conference win of the season ,on the national stage in Lubbock, Texas.

These are five players that head coach Willie Fritz & Co. will need to be familiar with and study, as head coach Joey McGuire hopes to use them as much as possible.

Will Hammond

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

This is very likely the man running the 2026-27 campaign on the offensive side of the ball. He has a tremendous skillset that will be on full display come the evening, when the Cougars try to pull off an upset. He will attempt to defend his home field and show off his talent.

Despite coming off a heartbreaking ACL injury last season and his progress still up in the air, he is on schedule to be able to suit up and bring the Red Raiders to the promised land. He has a ton of muscle and a strong arm that can sling darts anywhere. There is also familiarity with the style of football the offensive coordinator likes to run. Keep an eye out for some similarities and changes.

J’Koby Williams

Watch out for this speedster in the backfield. The Beckville, Texas native is not a new face in this season’s group of athletes, as he has made a name for himself after getting 155 carries last season that went for 868 yards with six touchdowns. He is explosive, with notable strength that can easily get past defenders and cruise into the end zone. As long as he and the quarterback are on the right page with help from the linemen, watch out for the bulldozer.

Terrance Carter Jr.

Another exceptional star that isn't getting enough credit for what he brings is the Killeen, Texas native. The 6-foot-2 stud has great hands and is also a solid blocker who opens up the run and passing game.

When he reels in the football, he is super creative at breaking tackles and will find ways for separation. He had 55 receptions this past year, totaling 624 yards and five touchdowns. He is another sneaky starter that the Houston defense cannot overlook.

Micah Hudson

The Red Raiders have another very intriguing wide receiver that might be one of the most underrated in all of college football. Hudson had only eight catches for 112 yards last season, but he has a bag of tricks he's been waiting to showcase. This might be the year he breaks out. He is dangerous outside with great discipline, tracking down the football with awesome speed after the catch. The Cougars must lock in on covering him, or it might be trouble with his athleticism.

Corey Platt Jr.

On the defensive side of the football, Texas Tech has a tackling machine that is ready to pop anyone and will do so without fear. He has a high motor and is one of the most consistent linebackers in all of the Big 12.

He is disruptive and is great at hitting the gap. He reads offenses well and attacks with a full head of steam. He is good in the pass rush and might hold a bigger role after losing Jacob Rodrigiuez to the NFL. Watch for him to give quarterback Conner Weigman & Co. problems and be all over the field.