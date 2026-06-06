5 UCF Players Houston Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

Houston enters this week 5 matchup against UCF as the favorite to win. The Cougars boast a more complete and proven team than the Knights.

However, their are some players for the Knights that the Cougars need to look out for.

Here are 5 UCF players that both the Houston fans and team need to watch out for.

1. Alonza Barnett III

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Quarterback Alonza Barnett is the most important person Houston fans need to know about. Last year, Barnett threw for 2,806 yards and 23 touchdowns for James Madison. Additionally, he ran for 589 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Barnett brings support in the passing game and running game as a dual-threat quarterback. His ability to extend plays, scramble in the pocket and create explosive plays proves to be a valuable asset to the Knights.

Houston's head coach Willie Fritz needs to make Barnett a top priority to limit his ability to extend plays in order to keep UCF off its game.

2. Duke Watson

Former Louisville running back Duke Watson didn't have a great outing with the Cardinals. Last year, he was only able to get 158 yards and a touchdown. However, the stats don't tell the full story.

UCF is known for being explosive and carrying speed with its players. Watson fits right into that mold, being a fast and reliable running back for the Knights. Watson and Barnett give UCF a scary duo for Houston to guard against.

If Houston spends too much time focusing on Barnett, Watson can become a major factor for the Knights.

3. Waden Charles

Wide receiver Waden Charles has shown signs of becoming UCF's go-to target. Last year, he was only able to gain 290 yards, but he was only a freshman. As a sophomore, Charles will have more opportunities to prove that he can become a reliable target for UCF.

4. Lewis Carter

Linebacker Lewis Carter is one of the captains for the Knights' defense. Last year, he was able to compile 92 tackles, two sacks, and force two fumbles. Although his stats aren't flashy, his ability to stop the run game makes him a key player against Houston.

Carter also showcases how good UCF is with him. If Carter is consistent, UCF's defense becomes difficult to overcome in games.

5. Jahleel Culbreath

The senior linebacker provides more support for Carter on the defensive side. Last year, Culbreath compiled 71 tackles and three sacks at Old Dominion. His ability to defend both the run and pass game makes him a threat to Houston's balanced offense.