An expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams has given more opportunities to teams that are in lesser conferences.

However, with over 250 colleges, talk about another expansion has risen, especially from Houston football's head coach Willie Fritz.

Heres what Fritz had to say about expanding the playoffs and why an expansion could be a good idea.

Fritz Favors a 24-team Bracket

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

On May 28, Houston Chronicle staff writer Joseph Durate stated on X that Fritz "favors a 24-team College Football Playoff."

There has been a lot of traction from many about the idea of expanding the playoffs to 24 teams. According to the Associated Press, all Big 12 coaches unanimously agreed in favor of expanding to 24 teams during a spring meeting.

Houston coach Willie Fritz favors a 24-team College Football Playoff. “There were a lot of teams that were on the bubble this last year. I just think 24 would be fantastic.” — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) May 28, 2026

Additionally Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has also been interested in a 24-team playoff expansion.

Why Expanding can Benefit College Football

One of the biggest reasons why expanding the playoffs to 24 teams would be beneficial is by making teams more competitive during the regular season, including Houston.

From the start of the season to the end, it keeps teams more engaged and involved to have a shot at the playoffs. Every game could impact a team's chance to make the bracket.

Additionally, it gives more representation in each conference. Teams that are in smaller conferences can now have a chance to prove themselves. A larger bracket means more teams proving themselves to the college football world that they deserve to be there.

A larger bracket could also reduce alot of speculation as to why some teams didn't make the cut. Teams like Notre Dame or other teams that are independent have a smaller chance to be in the bracket.

As Fritz said there were "a lot of teams in the bubble." A 24-bracket playoff can help give those teams a greater chance at making the cut.

Finally, with a 24-team bracket, more fans are interested in college football. Fans who root for teams that have a small chance of making the playoffs can be more interested in their team making it.

With power teams such as Ohio State, Miami and Oregon always in the playoffs, fans that support smaller teams tend to be less interested in college football. With this expansion, more chances of underdog teams come in, giving power teams a higher chance of being upset.

When Could an Expansion Happen

As of now, the expansion of 12 teams was not too long ago in 2024. The probability for another expansion to happen soon is low. However, it could likely come true in the near future.