6 Houston Newcomers Who Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2026

The current recruiting class for Houston is stacked with talent from all over the nation.

Multiple transfers from power four schools, five and four-star commits to the roster, and many other recruits joining the Cougars have definitely given Houston some attention this past offseason. The 2027 recruiting class also looks stacked, as many three-stars have already announced their commitment to UH.

The impact of these players on the current Houston roster will be monumental. After all the seniors graduated last year, which six players can fill the shoes of these positions?

6. Muizz Tounkara

Aug 30, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Muizz Tounkara (14) looks on before a game against the Long Island Sharks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Joining Houston this year will be Sophomore wide receiver Muizz Tounkara. While he was at Florida, he played in eight games with two catches to his name.

While his freshman year was mainly for development, Houston plans to have him as a potential starter in a weakened receiving core.

5. Tyson Turner

Tyson Turner is another WR who transferred from in-state competitor Texas Tech. He played in 13 games last season with the Red Raiders but hasn't seen much time on the turf.

With his transfer to Houston, we may see him on the turf as a backup in case another receiver goes down. Either way, most of these receiver transfers definitely help the depth on the roster heading into 2026.

4. Javion White

Javion White is a junior who will be joining the Cougars for the 2026 season. While at Tulane, he had seen success as a defensive back, even joining the All-ACC third team last season.

While Houston's secondary already has multiple talented players, adding White as a potential pass blocker could help with the upcoming schedule for 2026.

3. Drew Terrill

As one of the better offensive linemen we've seen in the transfer portal, Terrill joins Houston in 2026 as a way to fill some holes on the offensive line.

While he was with the Redhawks, he had some of the best run-blocking grades in the MAC in 2025. Although he may be a senior, his time at Miami (OH) has definitely helped him develop as an elite talent on offense.

2. Paris Melvin Jr.

Paris Melvin Jr. is a four-star cornerback who had committed to Houston from Cy Springs High School. While he attended High School, he had major playing time and showed off some amazing talent.

If developed correctly, he may stay with Houston in the long term, as Houston is known to get defensive players into the NFL more consistently.

1. Ashton Porter

Ashton Porter is a defensive lineman from Oregon who had a big impact with the Ducks. Throughout three seasons with the Ducks, he was one of the best players when it came to stopping the run.

With his addition to Houston's strong defensive line, we may see a Houston team that can be lethal on the defensive side of the ball.