How A Trip To Waffle House Made All the Difference At Houston for Ashton Porter

Going to grab food with buddies can be some of the most memorable and cherishable times that one will never forget.

For a transfer defensive lineman, that’s where it started, which made Houston feel special.

The Cougars' star defensive lineman, Ashton Porter, came in and knew the newcomers would have to pay their dues, and he picked up the tab with some of the defensive line, linebackers, and safeties.

“Really connected with the guys,” Porter said. “I remember coming in, we have a little new comers got to pay for dinner. We all went to Waffle House, and it was my turn to pay. I feel like the brotherhood coming in, they brought me in real fast and made me feel comfortable at home.”

It’s moments like that that build strong, knit relationships and brew the charisma when everyone takes the field in the fall.

“I’m just really excited for this season,” Porter said. “I kinda figured going into the portal, I was gonna come here. I just wanted to come back home.”

Porter’s Menu

Oregon outside linebacker Ashton Porter carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Appetizers come first. Entrees come second.

The Ducks were the appetizer, and the Cougars were the main course, and it immediately caught someone's eye.

Porter knew almost immediately that the Cougars were the right place to bring his skill set, and head coach Willie Fritz played a huge role in his decision to choose his school over other programs.

“Coming out of high school, coach Fritz wasn’t a coach,” Porter said. “Coach Fritz, when I hit the portal, he right on me. I took the visit, and I knew I was gonna come here immediately.”

One of those moments from the 2025-26 season that really stood out to the 6-foot-3 stud was when Houston faced Texas Tech, and he connected the two pieces when his former team, Oregon, played Texas Tech.

“I seen them play Texas Tech, and I see how we played Texas Tech,” Porter said. “I feel like our defense way better, and our offense way better, so I feel like we’ll be a great program.”

Even though he hasn’t played a season with the Cougars, he is familiar with the roster, and the potential this roster has is special.

“I feel like we’re more aggressive than last year,” Porter said. “Watching the film from last year to this year, we have weapons. I'm excited to see what we can do and stop the run, rush the passer.”

Porter will be joining his teammates, like Brandon Mack and Kaleb Walker, alongside Ejiroghene Egodogbare and De’Marion Thomas.

The Cypress, Texas, native who returns home will bring his dominant pass rush and strong run defense, skills that are disruptive. Maybe with what he does for the city, he soon won’t have to buy dinner or breakfast ever again.

“We're gonna be special,” Porter said.