After Week 6, Where Do The Houston Cougars Stand In Big 12?
Halfway through the season, the Houston Cougars have had a tremendous start under head coach Willie Fritz with a 5-1 record.
With two wins already in the Big 12 under his belt against Colorado and Oklahoma State, Fritz has made a statement to the rest of the league that his Cougars are not going down easily without a fight.
As it stands, the AP voters have no respect for Houston and do not currently view it as a team that deserves to be in the top 25. While four teams in the Big 12 got ranked, Houston can view that as motivation to prove to the rest of the world that it can compete with anyone and make it to the Big 12 Championship Game. So, what do the standings look like as of now?
Big 12 Standings Update
Currently, there is a combination of four teams in the AP Top 25, including BYU, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, and Utah. Three of those teams, BYU, Texas Tech, and Cincinnati, are undefeated in the conference with 3-0 records.
In the 2-1 club, Utah, Arizona State, Houston, and Baylor look to make a move, but have work to do because of their existing conference or non-conference losses. Meanwhile, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State have an outside shot of making the title game with 2-2 conference records.
Arizona and TCU are in trouble at 1-2, while Colorado is as well with a 1-3 record. At the bottom of the pile are UCF, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State, who sit without a conference win at 0-3.
With five to six games left in October and November to figure out how to rack up several victories, there is ample time to assess the good and bad during practice and film while studying for future opponents.
The Cougars have time to prepare for the Wildcats this week, knowing that a win at TDECU Stadium will make the program bowl eligible. Ultimately, that’s one goal that Fritz has for his team, but there is more in mind. Finish the schedule with six straight wins, especially with a challenging path ahead.
Cougars Schedule
Three games at home. Three games on the road.
Houston has to control the line of scrimmage and pull off massive upsets to stick in the championship conversation. Will Houston stand a chance? Where does it still have to play and travel to?
This Saturday, Houston welcomes Arizona to town before flying to take on Arizona State. Arguably, these two games set the tone for what’s left of the 2025 campaign. With wins, Houston sits in an excellent position. With losses, the road to the championship game dwindles.
After the road trip, the Cougars host the Mountaineers before heading to Florida to take on UCF. Closing out the home schedule is a game against TCU before driving to Waco, Texas, to take on Baylor.