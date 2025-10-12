Houston Cougars Find Offensive Revival In Win Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Road trip number turned into road win number three Saturday afternoon for the Houston Cougars in Stillwater at Boone Pickens Stadium in the form of a 39-17 beatdown of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
With Conner Weigman back under center for the entirety of the contest, and running back Dean Connors once again showing how well of a pickup he was in the transfer portal, the Cougars made up for their home loss against the Red Raiders in splendid fashion.
And while many might say facing Oklahoma State in 2025 is drastically different from playing Texas Tech, and they would be right, it is still a breath of fresh air to see Houston's offense firing on all cylinders.
Don't Call It a Comeback (Actually, Please Do)
The Coogs offense against the Red Raiders last week could only muster 267 yards of offense in a game that saw Conner Weigman exit in the second quarter with a potential concussion, and Tech unloaded 552 yards of offense on the Cougar defense.
Weigman's status was never really much of a question throughout the week, and the way that he played Saturday morning, you could barely tell that anything had happened to him the previous week.
The former Texas A&M starter completed 21 of 30 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns, with his passing yard total his new highest in a game in his time with the Cougars, coming just two weeks after he put up 270 yards against Oregon State, while also scoring a rushing touchdown against the Cowboys, further showing how developed his dual-threat ability is becoming.
Also making up for lost time in the running game was running back Dean Connors. After rushing for only 31 yards on 13 carries against Texas Tech last week, Connors proved that he was still capable of his elite production in the ground game, carrying the ball 15 times for 83 yards and a touchdown, nearly half of the team's 168 yards in the rushing attack in Stillwater Saturday morning.
Connors was also the receiver of a six-yard passing score from Weigman midway through the second quarter, his one of two catches that totaled seven yards on the day.
The biggest production offensively, though had to come from wide receiver Amare Thomas, who caught seven passes for 157 yards during the win, his season-high in both catches and in yards, and his second game of going over 100 yards in 2025.
Tight end Tanner Koziol continued to be a reliable force in the passing game with his five catches for 66 yards and wide receiver Harvey Broussard III caught Weigman's other touchdown pass during his three-catch, 44-yard outing.
The Coogs will now turn their attention to the Arizona Wildcats for next week's contest, an 11:00 AM game back at TDECU in Houston, a Wildcat team that just got taken to the limit courtesy of a 33-27 loss in two overtimes to the BYU Cougars.