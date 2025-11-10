Andre Ware Has High Praise for 5-Star Houston Commit Keisean Henderson
Last week, three new names were inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame. Andre Ware, a former quarterback for the Cougars and the school's first Heisman winner, was joined by Houston legends Van Chancellor and Kenny Houston in the city's Hall of Fame class of 2025.
One of the things that set Ware apart from other college athletes was his loyalty to the program during one of its most controversial periods. After the NCAA handed Houston a hefty penalty for paying players in the late 80s, Ware was given one opportunity to transfer to a new school. The quarterback decided to stay in Houston, and it might have been one of the best decisions of his life.
During his acceptance speech, Ware spoke on one of Houston's most impactful commitments for the 2026 class — quarterback Keisean Henderson. The Houston Sports Hall of Famer even commended the five-star prospect for his loyalty to the Cougars despite receiving offers from 39 other schools.
A Heisman Winner's Take on Henderson
With how much buzz Henderson has created by himself at the high school level, it's reasonable that there are high expectations for when the five-star quarterback eventually arrives on campus. As a junior at the Legacy School of Sport Sciences, Henderson has totaled 3,841 passing yards and 44 touchdowns across 10 games.
Not only did Ware have high praise for the Houston commit's skills, but he also talked highly of Henderson's character.
"He's buttoned up. He's far more talented than I was at that age," Ware told Chron. "He can throw the heck out of it, and you can tell that he loves the game and is coached well by Michael Bishop. He's got a very, very bright future."
While Houston was the first to offer Henderson, the quarterback had many other powerhouses in college football reach out to him. Outside of the Houston Cougars, teams like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and Oregon offered the five-star as well. Despite potentially receiving a larger paycheck, Henderson stayed committed to Houston and shut down his recruitment earlier this year.
"In today's college football world, all someone has to do is open a wallet and kids will switch," Ware said. "It's kind of the first thing that coaches tell me during production meetings. For him to commit and stay committed, it tells me a lot about his character."
Head coach Willie Fritz's ability to recruit at a high level in the Houston area has set the Cougars up for success down the road. His confidence in the five-star quarterback was clear when he extended an offer to Henderson early on in his recruitment.
When a Heisman trophy winner like Ware echoes that same confidence about the young quarterback, it speaks volumes for Fritz's ability to find talented players.