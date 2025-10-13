Big 12 Power Rankings: Houston Cougars Back in Top 5
After suffering their first loss of the season last week, the Houston Cougars had the opportunity to bounce back on Saturday when they faced the lowly Oklahoma State Cowboys, and did just that.
From the middle of the second quarter to the middle of the fourth, the Cougars reeled off 29 unanswered points to pull away from the Cowboys and earn a 39-17 victory. With the win, Willie Fritz and the Cougars have now surpassed their win total from each of the past two seasons.
How do they stack up now in the wild Big 12? Let's find out.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0 Overall, 3-0 Big 12)
Last Week: 1
Week 7 Result: 42-17 win vs. Kansas
Texas Tech once again showed themselves to be the class of the Big 12 by putting up over 500 yards of offense in a 25-point win over Kansas. The status of quarterback Behren Morton is definitely worth monitoring, but with Cameron Dickey running for 263 yards and two touchdowns in this game, the Red Raiders are in good hands.
2. BYU Cougars (6-0, 3-0)
Last Week: 2
Week 7 Result: 33-27 win at Arizona
BYU has rarely won pretty this season, but the Cougars continue to find ways to win. They watched their 14-0 lead evaporate as Arizona scored 24 unanswered points, but kept their composure and rallied for a double-overtime on the road victory over a solid team.
3. Utah Utes (5-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 3
Week 7 Result: 42-10 win vs. Arizona State
Now that's the home-field advantage Utah fans are used to. The Utes beat the brakes off a depleted Arizona State team as they rushed for six touchdowns, three of them by quarterback Devon Dampier. With the win, the Utes set up the biggest Holy War game in years with both them and BYU ranked.
4. Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1, 3-0)
Last Week: 5
Week 7 Result: 20-11 win vs. UCF
After building a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, the Bearcats essentially went into cruise control and held strong for a nine-point victory. They were out-gained by more than 100 yards, but with them nursing a big lead for most of the game, it's hard to fault them too much.
5. Houston Cougars (5-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 8
Week 7 Result: 39-17 win at Oklahoma State
Houston took care of business against the worst team in the Big 12. While the game was tied 10-10 in the second quarter, the Cougars reeled off 29 unanswered points to turn it into a laugher. Now, their job is to replicate that success against better competition.
6. Baylor Bears (4-2, 2-1)
Last Week: 9
Week 7 Result: Bye
The Bears return from their bye week to face rival TCU on Saturday.
7. Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2, 2-1)
Last Week: 4
Week 7 Result: 42-10 loss at Utah
Without star quarterback Sam Leavitt, the Sun Devils looked utterly helpless in a blowout loss to Utah. Texas Tech is next up on the schedule, so the Sun Devils better figure it out on defense and hope that Leavitt can play.
8. Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 6
Week 7 Result: 24-17 loss at Colorado
A once-promising season for the Cyclones has now gone off the rails with their second-straight loss, this one to a Colorado team that previously hadn't beaten a Power Four opponent. Yes, there was a controversial pass interference no-call on a Colorado interception that killed a promising Iowa State drive, but the Cyclones haven't been playing well enough to win for weeks now.
9. Arizona Wildcats (4-2, 1-2)
Last Week: 10
Week 7 Result: 33-27 loss vs. BYU
Credit to the Wildcats for hanging tough against a good BYU team, but it wasn't enough to earn the upset. Noah Fifita at least had a strong game, completing 25 of 45 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
10. Kansas State Wildcats (3-4, 2-2)
Last Week: 12
Week 7 Result: 41-28 win vs. TCU
After a horrific start to the season, the Wildcats have been playing some pretty solid football, going 2-1 with the lone loss coming by a single point. Saturday's win over TCU was no exception, as they led 28-7 in the third quarter and 35-14 in the fourth for a convincing victory.
11. TCU Horned Frogs (4-2, 2-2)
Last Week: 7
Week 7 Result: 41-28 loss at Kansas State
In contrast, the Horned Frogs have now lost two of their past three games as their season looks to be spiraling. Josh Hoover and Eric McAllister looked good again, but much of their production came when the game was well out of reach.
12. Kansas Jayhawks (4-3, 2-2)
Last Week: 11
Week 7 Result: 42-17 loss at Texas Tech
Even with Jalon Daniels putting together a good game (completing 27 of 33 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns), the Jayhawks were no match for the Big 12's resident juggernaut in Texas Tech. Allowing 372 yards on the ground and 9.4 yards per attempt is not a recipe for winning football.
13. Colorado Buffaloes (3-4, 1-3)
Last Week: 14
Week 7 Result: 24-17 win vs. Iowa State
This was a great win for Deion Sanders and co. in what's been a difficult season so far. Kaidon Salter completed 16 of 25 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, while the Buffaloes' defense kept Iowa State in check throughout the game.
14. UCF Knights (3-3, 0-3)
Last Week: 13
Week 7 Result: 20-11 loss at Cincinnati
Last week, the Knights' offense didn't show up in the second half of a loss to Kansas, and this week, it didn't show up in the first half against Cincinnati. Penalties and other self-inflicted wounds proved fatal for Scott Frost and co.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-3)
Last Week: 15
Week 7 Result: Bye
West Virginia returns from a much-needed bye week to face UCF on Saturday.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-5, 0-3)
Last Week: 16
Week 7 Result: 39-17 loss vs. Houston
Saturday's loss was more of the same for the Cowboys, who have now lost their past 14 games against FBS competition. The end of the season can't come soon enough.