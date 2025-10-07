Big 12 Power Rankings: Houston Cougars Stay in Top Half Despite Blowout Loss
Unfortunately, the clock struck midnight on the Houston Cougars' Cinderella season.
After their 4-0 start, the Cougars suffered their first loss of the season in a 35-11 blowout against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday night. This game was a good test to see how they match up against the best of the best in the Big 12, but it's clear that they still have a way to go.
With that said, where do they end up in our Big 12 power rankings?
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-0 Overall, 2-0 Big 12)
Last Week: 1
Week 6 Result: 35-11 win at Houston
The Red Raiders faced a big test coming into Houston and passed it with flying colors, dominating the Cougars from the opening kickoff. If they had scored touchdowns instead of field goals early on, this game would've been even more lopsided. This team is not just the best in the Big 12, but one that can make some noise in the College Football Playoff.
2. BYU Cougars (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 3
Week 6 Result: 38-24 win vs. West Virginia
The Cougars took care of business against the lowly Mountaineers and were able to coast for much of the second half. Bear Bachmeier continues to look good at quarterback, though the three turnovers will be something that Kalani Sitake wants to clean up.
3. Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 4
Week 6 Result: Bye
Utah returns from its bye week for a very interesting matchup against Arizona State on Saturday night.
4. Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0)
Last Week: 5
Week 6 Result: Bye
The Sun Devils have looked good since their upset loss at Mississippi State on Sept. 6, but next week's game against their old Pac-12 rivals will be a major test.
5. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1, 2-0)
Last Week: 9
Week 6 Result: 38-30 win vs. Iowa State
The Bearcats made possibly the biggest statement in the Big 12 this week by knocking off the Cyclones in a thriller at Nippert Stadium. While the game got a little too close for comfort after they built a 31-7 lead in the second quarter, Scott Satterfield's team earned one of its first marquee wins in the Big 12 after back-to-back losing seasons.
6. Iowa State Cyclones (5-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 2
Week 6 Result: 38-30 loss at Iowa State
A disappointing result for the Cyclones after a rare 5-0 start. They at least came back and made it close and all their goals are still ahead of them, but this is undeniably a huge blow.
7. TCU Horned Frogs (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 7
Week 6 Result: 35-21 win vs. Colorado
This game was a dogfight for about three and a half quarters, but the Horned Frogs pulled away late in the fourth to seal the win. They also won the turnover battle 4-0, with the last one, a fumble recovery on a muffed punt, setting up the go-ahead touchdown.
8. Houston Cougars (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 6 Result: 35-11 loss vs. Texas Tech
The Cougars were undefeated entering this game, but proved to be no match for the high-flying Red Raiders in a blowout loss. Looking ahead, the status of starting quarterback Conner Weigman, who left this game early due to injury, is paramount for Willie Fritz' team.
9. Baylor Bears (4-2, 2-1)
Last Week: 8
Week 6 Result: 35-34 win vs. Kansas State
The Bears needed a fourth-quarter rally, in which they outscored the Wildcats 18-3 and blocked a potential game-winning field goal, to beat one of the worst teams in the Big 12. A gutsy win for Dave Aranda and co., but they'll have to be better going forward.
10. Arizona Wildcats (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 10
Week 6 Result: 41-13 win vs. Oklahoma State
The Wildcats bounced back with a four-touchdown victory over the hapless Cowboys. Noah Fifita had a nice night with 376 yards and five touchdowns through the air and the defense played well, but the ground game left something to be desired.
11. Kansas Jayhawks (4-2, 2-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 6 Result: 27-20 win at UCF
The Jayhawks outscored the Knights 13-0 in the second half to overcome a 20-14 deficit going into the locker room. The defense came up clutch, forcing two turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter, including one on the goal line, to preserve the win.
12. Kansas State Wildcats (2-4, 1-2)
Last Week: 12
week 6 Result: 35-34 loss at Baylor
Credit to the Wildcats for hanging in there and making it an exciting game, but this is now the fourth loss on the season for Chris Klieman's team, which was ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP Poll, and we're still in early October.
13. UCF Knights (3-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 13
Week 6 Result: 27-20 loss vs. Kansas
A frustrating loss for the Knights after a strong start to the night. Unfortunately, starting quarterback Tayven Jackson suffered another injury and UCF struggled with Cam Fincher under center.
14. Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-3)
Last Week: 14
Week 6 Result: 35-21 loss at TCU
The Buffaloes' struggles continued on Saturday night, and just like with their other three losses this season, the fact that they had a chance to win it makes it hurt even more. Blowing a 14-0 lead on the road will not go over well in the locker room.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-3)
Last Week: 15
Week 6 Result: 38-24 loss at BYU
The most disturbing thing about this game isn't even the score, but that Mountaineers quarterback Khalil Wilkins ran 23 times (and he wasn't even sacked). That's a great way to get hurt for any quarterback.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-4, 0-2)
Last Week: 16
Week 6 Result: 41-13 loss at Arizona
The Cowboys finished with less than a third of their opponent's total yardage and had just seven first downs all day. They're basically just counting down the days until the season is over.