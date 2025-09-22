Big 12 Power Rankings: Houston Cougars Enter Top 5 Despite Bye Week
The Houston Cougars may have enjoyed a bye in Week 4, but the rest of the Big 12 certainly did not.
There was a battle for supremacy between two previously undefeated teams, a last-minute thriller late at night and some complete blowouts. An exciting week in the Big 12 to be sure, and there's plenty more where that came from with conference play about to ramp up.
So, did the Cougars move in our Big 12 power rankings at all during their bye? Let's find out.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0 Overall, 1-0 Big 12)
Last Week: 1
Week 4 Result: 34-10 win at Utah
Texas Tech proved itself to be the class of the Big 12 right now. Starting quarterback Behren Morton left early due to injury, but backup Will Hammond came in and led the offense with authority, as the Red Raiders scored on each of their final four possessions to turn the game into a blowout. They have to clean up their penalties (they had 14 of them for 122 yards), but this team looks very dangerous.
2. Iowa State Cyclones (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 3
Week 4 Result: Bye
The Cyclones have three bye weeks this year due to playing in Week 0. They return to action against Arizona in Week 5.
3. TCU Horned Frogs (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 4
Week 4 Result: 35-24 win vs. SMU
With no games scheduled in this rivalry for the foreseeable future, the Horned Frogs got the last laugh in "The Battle for the Iron Skillet." Josh Hoover threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns while Eric McAllister had eight receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns to help TCU pull away late.
4. BYU Cougars (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 5
Week 4 Result: 34-13 win at East Carolina
Bear Bachmeier completed 72 percent of his passes and scored two total touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) to help the Cougars earn a three-touchdown victory. They open conference play next week at Colorado.
5. Houston Cougars (3-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 6
Week 4 Result: Bye
The Cougars enjoyed a well-earned bye week before travelling to face Oregon State in another Friday night game.
6. Utah Utes (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 2
Week 4 Result: 34-10 loss vs. Texas Tech
Sure, the game wasn't quite as lopsided as the score indicates, but the Utes' offense still had next to nothing going against the Red Raiders. They've shown clear improvement after last year's disastrous 4-8 finish, but they still have room to grow.
7. Kansas Jayhawks (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week: 11
Week 4 Result: 41-10 win vs. West Virginia
The Jayhawks took the Mountaineers behind the woodshed on Saturday night. The stats look fairly even on paper, but the Jayhawks were able to dominate in all three phases of this game.
8. Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week: 9
Week 4 Result: 27-24 win at Baylor
The defending Big 12 champions started conference play with a gritty road win, which, while far from pretty, should be a big confidence booster amidst an up-and-down start to the season. Winning the turnover battle 3-0 was probably the best part of the Sun Devils' performance.
9. Arizona Wildcats (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 8
Week 4 Result: Bye
The Wildcats return from their bye to face Iowa State in their Big 12 opener (technically, as their Week 3 matchup against Kansas State was a non-conference game) in Week 5.
10. UCF Knights (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 12
Week 4 Result: 34-9 win vs. North Carolina
The Knights became the second Big 12 team to embarrass Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels this season. and did so while allowing just nine points and 217 yards. Scott Frost's second tenure in Orlando has gotten off to a better start than many expected.
11. Baylor Bears (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 7
Week 4 Result: 27-24 loss vs. Arizona State
Baylor has been up and down throughout the early part of the season, and unfortunately, they were down for their first Big 12 game. Now, a team with decently high expectations finds itself sitting at a pedestrian 2-2.
12. Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 10
Week 4 Result: Bye
The Bearcats open conference play with an intriguing matchup against Kansas in Week 5.
13. Colorado Buffaloes (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 13
Week 4 Result: 37-20 win vs. Wyoming
Deion Sanders and co. bounced back from a loss to Houston the previous week with a three-score win over Wyoming, and the offense looked significantly better. Kaidon Salter threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns while the Buffaloes averaged 6.2 yards per carry as a team.
14. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 14
Week 4 Result: 41-10 loss at Kansas
The Mountaineers completely failed to build on any momentum gained from their Week 3 win over Pittsburgh and got their doors blown off by Kansas. It's going to be a long season for them, but the bottom two in the conference are somehow worse.
15. Kansas State Wildcats (1-3, 0-1)
Last Week: 15
Week 4 Result: Bye
The Wildcats had a much-needed break amidst a miserable start to the season. They host UCF next week.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2, 0-0)
Last Week: 16
Week 4 Result: 19-12 loss vs. Tulsa
The Cowboys have now lost their last 11 games against FBS competition. What else needs to be said? This team is a complete disaster and Mike Gundy's days as head coach are likely numbered.