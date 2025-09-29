Big 12 Power Rankings: Houston Cougars Fall After Ugly Win
The Houston Cougars are 4-0 for the first time in nine years, but boy did they make that fourth win more difficult than it had to be.
Facing a winless Oregon State Beavers team, the Cougars fell behind early and needed overtime to escape with a 27-24 victory. Granted, it's always tough to go halfway across the country and kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT, but if the Cougars want to prove themselves worthy of challenging for a conference title, they'll have to be better than that.
So, how did this week's results shake up our Big 12 power rankings?
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0 Overall, 1-0 Big 12)
Last Week: 1
Week 5 Result: Bye
The Red Raiders, the No. 11 team in the AP Poll, remain on top of the Big 12 with an intriguing matchup against Houston coming up this weekend.
2. Iowa State Cyclones (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 2
Week 5 Result: 39-14 win vs. Arizona
The Cyclones came out of their bye week well-rested, as they jumped out to a 22-0 lead late in the second quarter and never looked back. Matt Campbell's team is now 5-0 for just the ninth time in school history and looks like a major threat in the conference.
3. BYU Cougars (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 4
Week 5 Result: 24-21 win at Colorado
It wasn't pretty, but the Cougars rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to earn their first conference win of the season. Bear Bachmeier accounted for 277 total yards (179 passing, 98 rushing) and threw for two touchdowns while the Cougars rushed for 208 yards as a team.
4. Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 5 Result: 48-14 win at West Virginia
The Utes took their frustrations from last week's loss to Texas Tech on West Virginia and crush the Mountaineers in a 34-point blowout victory. Devon Dampier completed 21 of 26 passes for 237 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the win.
5. Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0)
Last Week: 8
Week 5 Result: 27-24 win vs. TCU
After falling behind 17-0 in the second quarter, the Sun Devils flipped a switch and looked like the team that won the Big 12 last season in a furious comeback. Sam Leavitt completed 27 of 39 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns while the Sun Devils gained 498 yards to the Horned Frogs' 269.
6. Houston Cougars (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 5
Week 5 Result: 27-24 win at Oregon State
The Cougars deserve credit for coming back from a 14-point deficit with less than six minutes left in regulation, but needing overtime to beat a winless team is still not a great look. This weekend's showdown against Texas Tech will be very telling for how good this team really is.
7. TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 3
Week 5 Result: 27-24 loss at Arizona State
The Horned Frogs had the Sun Devils right where they wanted them, only to let what looked like a sure victory slip through their grasp. Three turnovers and eight penalties only helped to seal their fate.
8. Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 5 Result: 45-27 win at Oklahoma State
The Bears are a difficult team to get a read on right now, but they took care of business against the Big 12's basement dweller in Oklahoma State (spoilers). Seth Robertson threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns while the Bears racked up 612 yards as a team, though the defensive performance left something to be desired.
9. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week: 12
Week 5 Result: 37-34 win at Kansas
The Bearcats emerged victorious in an unexpected shootout with Kansas thanks to Tawee Walker's touchdown with 29 seconds left. Both offenses racked up roughly 600 total yards (Cincinnati had 603, Kansas had 597), which is great for them, not so much for the defenses.
10. Arizona Wildcats (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 9
Week 5 Result: 39-14 loss at Iowa State
Unlike their opponents, the Wildcats came out flat after their bye week and lost their Big 12 opener by 25 points. They couldn't get going until they were down 22-0, and at that point, it was far too late.
11. Kansas Jayhawks (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week: 7
Week 5 Result: 37-34 loss vs. Cincinnati
Jalon Daniels threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns and it still wasn't enough for the Jayhawks, who appear to be a very inconsistent team this year.
12. Kansas State Wildcats (2-3, 1-1)
Last Week: 15
Week 5 Result: 34-20 win vs. UCF
After showing next to no signs of life in their first four games, the Wildcats came out strong in a two-touchdown win over UCF. They won the turnover battle 3-1 and held the Knights to just 13 first downs despite allowing 402 yards.
13. UCF Knights (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 10
Week 5 Result: 34-20 loss at Kansas State
The Knights' loss on Saturday is a harsh reminder that Year 1 of the second Scott Frost era is going to have some pain. The status of quarterback Tayven Jackson is worth monitoring heading into this weekend's matchup against Kansas.
14. Colorado Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2)
Last Week: 13
Week 5 Result: 24-21 loss vs. BYU
Deion Sanders' team had its first Big 12 win within sight, only to faulter and allow BYU back into the game. Life without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders is off to a difficult start for the Buffaloes.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2)
Last Week: 14
Week 5 Result: 48-14 loss vs. Utah
That's back-to-back home losses to conference opponents by 30+ points for the Mountaineers, and they still have to play many of the top dogs in the Big 12. This might be the start of an avalanche for West Virginia.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-3, 0-1)
Last Week: 16
Week 5 Result: 45-27 loss vs. Baylor
The Cowboys at least showed some signs of life on offense in their first game without Mike Gundy, which is more than they can say in the previous two games. They've essentially waved the white flag on this season by firing their longtime head coach, but they still have their pride to play for.