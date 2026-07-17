Can Houston Become a State Recruiting Power Alongside Texas and Texas A&M?

When it comes to the state of Texas, college football is present everywhere in the state.

From multiple Division III teams to powerhouses like Texas and Texas A&M, there are many teams to play for in the state. As one of those Texas teams, Houston has competition when it comes to recruiting.

Naturally, many recruits go to the biggest programs since they have bigger budgets for talent development. But with the overwhelming use of the transfer portal and NIL, many of the big powerhouses are buying their way to the top by acquiring athletes in stunning deals.

As a program, Houston has only recently gotten back to their old championship-winning form. With that being said, does Houston have enough resources to compete against these big teams?

Houston and Texas

Sep 2, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Samuel Brown (4) runs with the ball after a reception as UTSA Roadrunners cornerback Kam Alexander (18) defends during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Houston has recently gotten better in many aspects, and one of the major positives that they've worked on is their recruitment. With a lot of wins in 2025, Willie Fritz has been able to establish Houston as a championship-hungry team.

However, one thing that has yet to improve is the consistency of the recruiting pipeline, as Houston has only secured one five-star. Opponents like Texas and Texas A&M have gathered multiple.

The talent is definitely spread thin in Texas, as the bigger programs tend to use NIL to their advantage to gain a higher outreach of athletes. Not only does this hurt Houston, but it also hurts other rebuilding teams in the state of Texas.

However, Houston has definitely set up a new culture that has resonated with athletes and recruits alike, making the Cougars look more like a family or a home. This can definitely set Houston apart when it comes to recruitment and will be a deciding factor for some.

Along with Houston changing their culture, the Big 12 has also grown in popularity over the course of a few years. Not only has this sparked major interest for in-conference games, but it has also put the Big 12 on the college football map.

While many athletes have dreams in the SEC or the Big 10, the Big 12 also has a lot to offer athletes when it comes to experience. The Big 12 has had some amazing players head into the NFL, and many recruits are beginning to take notice and switch their commitments to have a better chance at making the draft.

Houston can definitely become a recruiting powerhouse if more championships are won, but in order to stand out, they must first establish themselves as the best in Texas, and that will take a lot more than just championships.