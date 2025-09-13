Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders Provides Unforgettable Moment for Young Fan
Deion Sanders has been in the national spotlight for most of his life. With his life of fame and fortune, he has learned how to earn his brownie points.
Sanders has become somewhat of a polarizing figure since taking control of the Colorado Buffaloes, but no one can deny that he knows how to take care of fans. Sanders has always preached the importance of the youth and connecting with them, and even spent time as a youth football coach before going the collegiate route.
Ahead of the Houston Cougars’ Week 3 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders made a young Houston fan’s night by giving him the signed hat off his head.
Deion Sanders vs Coach Prime
In the time leading up to the game between the Houston Cougars and the Colorado Buffaloes, a young fan was standing on the sideline with who appeared to be his family when a video captured Sanders, affectionately known as “Coach Prime,” walk by the family, take the hat off his head and place it atop the young boy’s head.
As soon as the hat hits his head, a look of shock immediately floods the boy’s face and he reaches up for the hat. He quickly realizes that Sanders had signed the brim of the hat and shows his parents with a massive grin on his face before posing for a photo.
Although the child was a Houston fan, Sanders created a moment and a memory that the family will never forget. He was able to transcend the difference in fandom and make a Colorado fan for life.
On top of receiving a top-tier souvenir, the family got to see Houston quarterback Conner Weigman put on a show. Usually, when Weigman has a big game, it is through the air. On Friday night, it was all about his legs. The veteran passer ran for over 80 yards and two touchdowns. The Cougars posted over 400 total yards of offense for the first time in 21 games. Houston coach Willie Fritz has turned around one of the worst offensive units in all of college football in just over one season.
Houston takes a 3-0 record into its bye week. It will take the field again on Friday, Sept. 26, when the Cougars travel to take on the Oregon State Beavers.
Colorado has some questions to answer, specifically at the quarterback position. On Saturday, the Buffaloes will host the Wyoming Cowboys in what will be a must-win game if they wish to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.